Business Analyst at Signature Business Solutions

The Business Analyst serves as the principal conduit for managing system requirements between the business and the Software Development team during projects. The Business Analyst will fill the role of being a vital link between the Data Management capacity and business objectives by supporting and ensuring the successful completion of analytical, report building, testing and deployment.

Atributes:

Creative skills / using initiative.

Integrity and honesty.

Strong analytical and excellent problem-solving skills.

Able to work independently & also able to work as part of a team.

Self-driven and motivated.

Hard-working.

Time and priority management.

Have the ability to run with client meetings as well as maintaining relationships for those clients

Duties :

Creating reports in SSRS.

Analysis and documentation of client financial processes.

Including “as is” and “to be” documents.

Drawing up of Business Requirement Documents.

Drawing up of Technical Requirement Documents.

Configuration and supporting of application software.

Basic project and time management. The ability to prioritise one’s workload is essential.

Analysis and manipulation of client data.

Transforming client data into recons through the use of SQL

Desired Skills:

Microsoft SQL

Finance backround

Financial services Experience (Bonus)

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

