Business Analyst – Gauteng Sandown

Business Analyst (BA from insurance, part of automotive)
My client in Johannesburg is looking for someone with at least 3 years experience as a Business Analyst.
They would consider the following profiles in order of preference:
- A Business Analyst coming from commercial insurance industry
- A Business Analyst coming from personal insurance industry
- A BA coming from an automotive or parts background
Send suitable CVs to [Email Address Removed]
Salary around CTC R60 000pm (negotiable)
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst
- BA
- Insurance
- Commercial Insurance
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma