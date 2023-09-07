Business Analyst – Gauteng Sandown

Business Analyst (BA from insurance, part of automotive)

My client in Johannesburg is looking for someone with at least 3 years experience as a Business Analyst.

They would consider the following profiles in order of preference:

A Business Analyst coming from commercial insurance industry

A Business Analyst coming from personal insurance industry

A BA coming from an automotive or parts background

Send suitable CVs to [Email Address Removed]

Salary around CTC R60 000pm (negotiable)

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

BA

Insurance

Commercial Insurance

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position