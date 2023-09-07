C# Developer

C# Software Engineers

My client builds world-class Software Architecture that solves real-world problems. They are currently looking for people with 3 years plus C# experience to join a company that will invest in training you and building your career.

What can we offer you?

Meaningful Work – Core System exposure, work on projects that make an impact in the world.

Growth – Deliberate and well-defined learning, full career path planning and training, collaborative work in teams in an agile environment.

Exposure to advanced tech stacks and emerging technologies, we work with clients in multiple industries, creating apps, products, and solutions that help to improve their business and the lives of their customers.

Leadership, access to industry heavy weights, thought leadership and domain diversity.

Skills and Experience:

Proven hands-on software engineering experience, performing in a high-end intermediate or senior position

Highly developed expertise in at least one of the major OOP languages – Java, C# and JavaScript preferred

Highly developed expertise in at least one of the major frameworks – Java, .Net, Node, React, and Angular

Exposure to and experience with various other back and front-end development tools

Exposure to and experience with various web development tools

A high degree of technical understanding and ability to express complex problems and processes

A highly developed problem-solving ability

A drive for ethical, professional delivery, and personal growth

Things that are extra beneficial but not essential include:

Completed tertiary qualification/s

Industry-recognized certifications and qualifications

AWS/Azure Certifications

If you are ready for the next step in your career, please send me your CV to [Email Address Removed] or call me on [Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

JAVA

Azure

AWS

Angular

Node.JS

Full Stack

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position