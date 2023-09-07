Data and Programming Generalist – Gauteng Johannesburg

Imagine a world where coding bugs vanish at your command and software flows like poetry – welcome to the realm of C# programming!
Minimum requirement
- Must have matric.
- Microsoft certification in Dynamics 365 is highly advantageous.
- Must have at least 3-5 years working experience in a similar role.
- SQL experience.
- SharePoint skills.
- MS Power platform suite e.g., Powerflow, Power Bi.
- MS Data Lake experience.
- C# or Python programming skills.
Responsibilities
- Data and generalist programming role.
- Understand and have experience in Dynamics CE and FnO modules.
- Design Dynamics 365 solutions using configuration.
- Must be able to read, analyse and transform data.
- Programming and development experience preferred.
- Build custom-made BI dashboards and filters as per client specifications.
- Good knowledge and experience in user interfaces.
Desired Skills:
- c#
- SQL
- Python
- PowerBI