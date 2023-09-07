Data and Programming Generalist

Sep 7, 2023

Imagine a world where coding bugs vanish at your command and software flows like poetry – welcome to the realm of C# programming!
Minimum requirement

  • Must have matric.
  • Microsoft certification in Dynamics 365 is highly advantageous.
  • Must have at least 3-5 years working experience in a similar role.
  • SQL experience.
  • SharePoint skills.
  • MS Power platform suite e.g., Powerflow, Power Bi.
  • MS Data Lake experience.
  • C# or Python programming skills.

Responsibilities

  • Data and generalist programming role.
  • Understand and have experience in Dynamics CE and FnO modules.
  • Design Dynamics 365 solutions using configuration.
  • Must be able to read, analyse and transform data.
  • Programming and development experience preferred.
  • Build custom-made BI dashboards and filters as per client specifications.
  • Good knowledge and experience in user interfaces.

Desired Skills:

  • c#
  • SQL
  • Python
  • PowerBI

