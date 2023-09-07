Data and Programming Generalist

Imagine a world where coding bugs vanish at your command and software flows like poetry – welcome to the realm of C# programming!

Minimum requirement

Must have matric.

Microsoft certification in Dynamics 365 is highly advantageous.

Must have at least 3-5 years working experience in a similar role.

SQL experience.

SharePoint skills.

MS Power platform suite e.g., Powerflow, Power Bi.

MS Data Lake experience.

C# or Python programming skills.

Responsibilities

Data and generalist programming role.

Understand and have experience in Dynamics CE and FnO modules.

Design Dynamics 365 solutions using configuration.

Must be able to read, analyse and transform data.

Programming and development experience preferred.

Build custom-made BI dashboards and filters as per client specifications.

Good knowledge and experience in user interfaces.

Desired Skills:

c#

SQL

Python

PowerBI

