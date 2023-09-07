Data Engineer

Sep 7, 2023

Our Client focuses on to driving financial inclusion. Their electronic tokens are well known in day-to-day activities.

You can now be a part of this team if you act fast on the Perm offered for a Data Engineer.

Location: Gauteng

Requirements

  • Architectural methodologies used in the design and development of IT systems
  • Apache Spark
  • Data warehousing
  • ETL tools
  • Python, Java, R and Scala programming languages
  • Database systems (SQL and NoSQL)
  • AWS

Core Responsibilities

  • Build analytics tools that utilise the data pipeline
  • Developing ETL processes that convert data into formats for consumption.
  • Analysis, design, development, implementation, maintenance and system testing of Information systems
  • Responsible for executing testing and validation in line with data governance and quality business requirements

Desired Skills:

  • – Apache Spark
  • – Data warehousing
  • – ETL tools
  • – Python
  • Java
  • R
  • Scala
  • SQL and NoSQL
  • – AWS

