Data Engineer – Gauteng Sandown

Our Client focuses on to driving financial inclusion. Their electronic tokens are well known in day-to-day activities.

You can now be a part of this team if you act fast on the Perm offered for a Data Engineer.

Location: Gauteng

Requirements

Architectural methodologies used in the design and development of IT systems

Apache Spark

Data warehousing

ETL tools

Python, Java, R and Scala programming languages

Database systems (SQL and NoSQL)

AWS

Core Responsibilities

Build analytics tools that utilise the data pipeline

Developing ETL processes that convert data into formats for consumption.

Analysis, design, development, implementation, maintenance and system testing of Information systems

Responsible for executing testing and validation in line with data governance and quality business requirements

Desired Skills:

