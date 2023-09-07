Data Engineer – Gauteng Sandown

Our Client focuses on to driving financial inclusion. Their electronic tokens are well known in day-to-day activities.
You can now be a part of this team if you act fast on the Perm offered for a Data Engineer.
Location: Gauteng
Requirements
- Architectural methodologies used in the design and development of IT systems
- Apache Spark
- Data warehousing
- ETL tools
- Python, Java, R and Scala programming languages
- Database systems (SQL and NoSQL)
- AWS
Core Responsibilities
- Build analytics tools that utilise the data pipeline
- Developing ETL processes that convert data into formats for consumption.
- Analysis, design, development, implementation, maintenance and system testing of Information systems
- Responsible for executing testing and validation in line with data governance and quality business requirements
Don't waste time, apply now!
