Developer: Applications at Tipp Focus Resourcing – Gauteng Centurion

Sep 7, 2023

Preferred Minimum Education and Experience

  • National Diploma in IT
  • 3-5years extensive working experience in the development and maintenance of websites, apps and web portals.
  • 3-5years extensive working experience in the development system interfaces, digitization of business tools and automation business processes
  • 3-5years practical experience of SharePoint environment (includes metadata, sites, surveys etc., SharePoint Governance and Information Architecture
  • 3-5years experience of business analysis and design
  • 3-5years sharePoint Server and Database Administration knowledge

Critical Competencies

  • Microsoft Office SharePoint Server
  • Visual Studio .NET 2005 – 2008
  • Microsoft Office Applications
  • ASP.Net, HTML/HTML5, CSS/CSS3, C# or JavaScript
  • .NET Framework
  • ETL Tools

Additional Requirements

  • Extended hours as and when required
  • Travel as and when required.
  • Attention to detail is critical
  • Creativity, innovation and resourcefulness

Desired Skills:

  • maintenance of websites
  • development system interfaces
  • web portals
  • business tools
  • automation business processes
  • SharePoint
  • metadata
  • sites
  • surveys
  • SharePoint Governance
  • Information Architecture
  • business analysis
  • design
  • SharePoint Server Administration
  • Database Administration

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

