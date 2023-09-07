Developer: Applications at Tipp Focus Resourcing

Preferred Minimum Education and Experience
- National Diploma in IT
- 3-5years extensive working experience in the development and maintenance of websites, apps and web portals.
- 3-5years extensive working experience in the development system interfaces, digitization of business tools and automation business processes
- 3-5years practical experience of SharePoint environment (includes metadata, sites, surveys etc., SharePoint Governance and Information Architecture
- 3-5years experience of business analysis and design
- 3-5years sharePoint Server and Database Administration knowledge
Critical Competencies
- Microsoft Office SharePoint Server
- Visual Studio .NET 2005 – 2008
- Microsoft Office Applications
- ASP.Net, HTML/HTML5, CSS/CSS3, C# or JavaScript
- .NET Framework
- ETL Tools
Additional Requirements
- Extended hours as and when required
- Travel as and when required.
- Attention to detail is critical
- Creativity, innovation and resourcefulness
Desired Skills:
- maintenance of websites
- development system interfaces
- web portals
- business tools
- automation business processes
- SharePoint
- metadata
- sites
- surveys
- SharePoint Governance
- Information Architecture
- business analysis
- design
- SharePoint Server Administration
- Database Administration
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma