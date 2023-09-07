End User Support Technician

The EUS Technician is responsible for the speedy resolution of Incidents and Service Requests with minimum come back, while providing an excellent customer experience. The EUS Technician will be responsible for performing onsite hardware, software and peripheral updates and repairs as part of agreement with their clients. The EUS Technician will be responsible for troubleshooting and repairs of computer systems and peripheral equipment located within their client environments. May include LAN installations, upgrades, and repairs. May maintain an adequate spare parts inventory of systems, subsystems and component parts used in repair work. Ensures that all work performed is adequately captured and updated on Autotask.

Responsibilities

Service Delivery:

Delivers quality work with few comebacks, good ticket admin and adherence to process. Closes tickets with enough focus on solution and root cause.

Client centricity: Meets ticket survey ratio levels. Target: 5% of tickets closed receive survey responses where the average survey rating is greater than 90%.

Consistently meet MTTR targets – Less than 3 hours to respond.

Time logged: meets productivity expectations consistently of 6.5 hours logged per workday.

Address user tickets regarding hardware, software, and networking.

Walk customers through installing applications and computer peripherals.

Ask targeted questions to diagnose problems.

Guide users with simple, step-by-step instructions

Conduct remote troubleshooting.

Test alternative pathways until you resolve an issue.

Customize desktop applications to meet user needs.

Record technical issues and solutions in logs.

Direct unresolved issues to the next level of support personnel.

Follow up with clients to ensure their systems are functional.

Report customer feedback and potential product requests.

Help create technical documentation and manuals.

Teamwork:

Proactively shares knowledge within the team.

Provides technical support and mentorship to the First Responder Team.

Supports fellow team members to ensure the team succeeds collectively.

Personal:

Drives own personal, technical and career development.

Conducts themselves professionally always.

Requirements

Matric qualification

MCSE/MCSA or equivalent

Minimum 3 years’ experience in IT Customer Service environment

Minimum 3 years’ Infrastructure experience in an IT services company

Intermediate DC facilities.

Intermediate Networking experience.

Intermediate Microsoft Server infrastructure experience.

Intermediate Exchange and Office 365 experience.

Intermediate experience with Server Backup technologies.

Intermediate experience working with Infrastructure management tools.

Intermediate user administration.

Desired Skills:

End User Support

Hardware

IT Infrastructure

ITIL

Microsoft Office

Networking

Troubleshooting

