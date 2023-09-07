Enterprise wireless LAN continues strong growth

The enterprise segment of the worldwide wireless local area network (WLAN) market increased revenues 43,3% year over year in the second quarter of 2023 (2Q23) to $3-billion, according to results published in the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Wireless LAN Tracker.

The consumer segment of the WLAN market declined 14% year over year in 2Q23.

WiFi 6 and WiFi 6E, the newest standards in the WLAN industry, continue to drive growth in the enterprise segment of the market. WiFi 6 Dependent Access Points (APs) made up 79,7% of dependent AP revenues.

Meanwhile, WiFi 6E, which expands WiFi’s use to the 6GHz band of spectrum, saw continued momentum, with revenues growing 51,5% sequentially from 1Q23 to 2Q23 to make up 14,3% of dependent AP revenues and 7,7% of dependent AP unit shipments.

Adoption of WiFi 6 continues in the consumer segment of the WLAN market as well. In 2Q23, WiFi 6 made up 51,6% of the consumer market’s revenues.

“The enterprise WLAN market continued its strong growth momentum in the second quarter of 2023, which builds on strong growth for much of the past calendar year,” says Brandon Butler, research manager: enterprise networks at IDC.

“A significant factor driving WLAN market growth continues to be the easing of component shortages and supply chain disruptions, which is allowing vendors to recognise revenue from fulfilling backlogged product orders. Meanwhile, the continued adoption of new WiFi standards adds to market momentum.”

The enterprise WLAN market had generally strong results across the globe. In the US, the market increased 79,5% year over year in 2Q23 while in Canada the market rose 79,1% and in Latin America the market rose 49,6%. The market in Western Europe increased 29.7% in 2Q23 while in Central and Eastern Europe the market rose 42%. In the Middle East & Africa region, market revenues rose 51%. In the Asia/Pacific region (excluding Japan and China), the market rose 36,8%. In the People’s Republic of China the market declined 12,5%, while in Japan the market rose 14,6%.

Cisco enterprise WLAN revenues increased 65,6% year over year in 2Q23 to $1,3-billion. The company’s market share stood at 43,5% at the end of the quarter.

HPE Aruba Networking revenues rose 55,3% annually in 2Q23, giving the company a market share of 16,2% in the quarter.

Huawei enterprise WLAN revenues rose 26,6% compared to the second quarter of 2022, giving the company a market share of 7,5% in 2Q23.

Ubiquiti enterprise WLAN revenues increased 4,4%, giving the company 5,8% market share.

CommScope enterprise WLAN revenues increased 72,2% year over year in the quarter, giving the company a market share of 4,8%.

Juniper Networks enterprise WLAN revenues increased 39,3% compared to the second quarter of 2022, giving the company 3,7% market share in 2Q23.