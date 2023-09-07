Field Technician

ICT Field Technician – JHB North

Requirements

Own vehicle & license

Min 5 years experience as an ICT / Telecoms Field Technician

Proven experience working with Yeastar and related PBX systems.

Strong background in networking, firewalls, and IT infrastructure.

Proficiency in SIP protocol and LAN administration.

Knowledge of Yealink and other VoIP hardware, Software, and related products.

Excellent problem-solving and troubleshooting skills.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Willingness to stay updated on the latest industry trends and technologies.

Key Responsibilities:

Yeastar PBX Support: Provide expert-level support for Yeastar PBX systems, including installation, configuration, troubleshooting, and maintenance.

Networking Expertise: Configure and manage network infrastructure to ensure optimal performance and reliability for telecommunications systems. Troubleshoot network issues as they arise.

Firewall Management: Implement and manage firewall solutions to secure communication networks and protect against potential threats.

SIP | VoIP Protocol: Proficiently handle SIP | VoIP protocol-related tasks, such as configuring SIP trunks and SIP Clients, troubleshooting SIP-related issues, and ensuring SIP compatibility with various devices.

LAN Administration: Install, Cable, Maintain and optimize local area networks (LANs) to facilitate efficient data and voice communication.

Telephony Devices: Familiarity with IP phones and video conferencing equipment, including installation, configuration, and troubleshooting.

CCTV : Install and maintain CCTV systems and related infrastructure.

General IT Support: Provide general IT support, including hardware and software troubleshooting, system upgrades, and user assistance.

Desired Skills:

ICT

Telecoms

PBX

Yeastar

SIP

LAN

CCTV

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

