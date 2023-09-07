Full Stack Developer

We are recruiting for a Senior Developer, to join an international company building bespoke software to create digital transformation solutions for a wide variety of corporate clients.

This is a small company and the candidate must be willing to learn new technologies and be involved in all aspects of software development.

Permanent, Cape Town, Remote.

Responsibilities

Develop software and applications using mainly C#, ASP.NET and Client side technologies.

Strong on the web client development skills.

Train and review junior developer’s code as well as demonstrate creativity when solving problems.

Lead on small development pods and work well under pressure to meet deadlines

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Engineering or proven experience based equivalent

Business Competencies

Solid experience using C# and ASP.Net

Excellent knowledge of web client side technologies

? Javascript (Angular/React/Vue/Javascript framework)

? Typescript

? CSS

Proven formal software development experience

Must be technically strong with a passion for coding

Good understanding of Object Oriented design and coding

Good knowledge of SQL Server (and relevant ORM such as Entity Framework)

Experienced using source control

Be able to translate business feedback and requirements into working software solutions

Desired Skills:

C#

.net

JavaScript

TypeScript

CSS

OOD

Full stack

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

