Full Stack Developer

We are recruiting for a Senior Developer, to join an international company building bespoke software to create digital transformation solutions for a wide variety of corporate clients.
This is a small company and the candidate must be willing to learn new technologies and be involved in all aspects of software development.
Permanent, Cape Town, Remote.
Responsibilities
Develop software and applications using mainly C#, ASP.NET and Client side technologies.
Strong on the web client development skills.
Train and review junior developer’s code as well as demonstrate creativity when solving problems.
Lead on small development pods and work well under pressure to meet deadlines
Qualifications
Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Engineering or proven experience based equivalent
Business Competencies
Solid experience using C# and ASP.Net
Excellent knowledge of web client side technologies
? Javascript (Angular/React/Vue/Javascript framework)
? Typescript
? CSS
Proven formal software development experience
Must be technically strong with a passion for coding
Good understanding of Object Oriented design and coding
Good knowledge of SQL Server (and relevant ORM such as Entity Framework)
Experienced using source control
Be able to translate business feedback and requirements into working software solutions
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .net
- JavaScript
- TypeScript
- CSS
- OOD
- Full stack
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree