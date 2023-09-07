Full Stack Developer (JavaScript, TypeScript, React) – Western Cape Woodstock

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic Digital Agency seeks a strong proactive Full Stack Developer to join its team where you will work on a wide variety of projects, from start-ups to scale-ups, both for the local and global markets. Its go-to for larger web development projects is CraftCMS – an easy to grasp framework for building out great websites (or – using it headless to power mobile app content). You would (primarily) work in a team of 2-3 Devs, collaborating with Designers (both in CT and Amsterdam) to bring projects like these to life. You should have 6+ years’ work experience developing web & mobile applications and your tech tools should include JavaScript, TypeScript, ReactJS, Redux, React Native, Webpack, Gulp, Babel, REST APIs, Git, GraphQL and Websockets.

DUTIES:

Empower effective collaboration.

Code reviews.

Plan and execute projects with the entire team.

Integration of back-end (CMS) and front-end.

Setup project scaffolding

REQUIREMENTS:

6+ Years experience developing web and mobile applications.

Proficiency in JavaScript and TypeScript.

Strong experience with ReactJS and React libraries such as Redux.

Familiarity with mobile frameworks such as ReactNative

Experience with modern frontend build pipelines such as Webpack, Gulp and Babel.

You have a strong understanding of web architectures such as single page applications, server-side rendering and micro frontends.

You know how to work with remote data via REST APIs, GraphQL, and Websockets.

Experience using Git based version control systems.

Advantageous –

GitLab.

CI/CD.

ReactNative or Flutter development experience.

Firebase (or other NoSQL).

Unit Testing (Jest, Enzyme)

Code formatting and linting tools (ESLint, prettier).

Comfortable both with rapid prototyping as well as writing production-level code.

Documenting code (for the right kind of project).

ATTRIBUTES:

Proactive and willingness to learn and improve.

Self-directed and takes responsibility for own work.

Open-minded, flexible and a problem solver.

Strong communication skills and able to voice your opinion.

You are able to collaborate with others and self-organise.

Analytical and good at time management.

Enjoy learning about new technologies and adapting to changing requirements.

COMMENTS:

