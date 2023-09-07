Intermediate BI Developer (Power BI & Azure) (CPT Hybrid)

TAKE a leading role across various client projects, to deliver end-to-end data management solutions as the next Intermediate BI Developer sought by a fast-paced Data Analytics and Software Development company. The role will include site visits and direct interaction with clients to scope and design the overall solution architecture, followed by the development of the end-to-end product. You will develop various integrations with existing software solutions and ERP systems, data pipelines for ETL processes, data warehousing and database development, as well as complex Power BI data modelling and visualizations. As they work extensively within the Microsoft ecosystem, experience with common tools such as Azure Data Factory, Azure SQL databases and Power BI is a must.

Undergraduate Degree (or substantial progress towards one) with majors in IS / Math / Stats / Engineering or similar. Alternatively, at least 2 years work experience in a business intelligence role will be considered. A relevant post-graduate degree will be a strong plus.

2+ Years strong SQL experience (creation of stored procedures, functions, automation of jobs, performance tuning and optimization, RDBMS, error handling and logging, incremental data loading, change tracking etc.).

Minimum 2 years SSIS experience (creation of complex ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) processes, error handling, loading data from various data sources (flat files, xml), integration of new data into data warehouse, precedence constraints, parameterized connections, etc.).

Ability to build complex reports in Power BI.

Minimum of 2 years’ experience in Power BI (creation, implementation and maintenance of analytical dashboards and visualisations).

Advanced skills in MS Excel.

Be able to give accurate technical estimates.

Drives new solutions based on business requirements.

Strong communication skills, ability to mentor others.

