Intermediate C# developer (Permanent)

Technical abilities:
The must haves:
- C# .Net framework
- Backend development, .Net framework (we use .Net 4.8) & .Net Core.
- Microsoft SQL Server
- Source control: we use Azure DevOps but GIT or similar will do.
- Web Service / API experience, ex. .Net Core APIs, WCF web services, etc.
Advantageous
API development
Cloud development experience, ideally .Net Core
Docker & Kubernetes would be an amazing advantageous
Azure or AWS knowledge and experience in building for the cloud and scaling for the cloud
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .Net
- SDLC
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree