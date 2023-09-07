Intermediate C# developer (Permanent)

Technical abilities:

The must haves:

C# .Net framework

Backend development, .Net framework (we use .Net 4.8) & .Net Core.

Microsoft SQL Server

Source control: we use Azure DevOps but GIT or similar will do.

Web Service / API experience, ex. .Net Core APIs, WCF web services, etc.

Advantageous

API development

Cloud development experience, ideally .Net Core

Docker & Kubernetes would be an amazing advantageous

Azure or AWS knowledge and experience in building for the cloud and scaling for the cloud

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net

SDLC

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

