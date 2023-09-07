Intermediate RPG Developer

Developing Code
Understand and translate business requirements by following code standards
Estimate time taken for that requirement
Identify best practices in development to generate different possible solutions as a means of finding the best result for business
Provide input to the Business Analyst regarding the quality and accuracy of specifications in terms of development requirements
Fix bugs with minimal return from Testers
Review of code
Unit Testing
Check code standards
Check high level functionality before implementing to IT testing
Perform unit testing according to ABIL programming standards
Provide test results for implementation
Communication
Discuss with Testers with regard to bug fixing
Discuss with Business Analysts regarding specification changes
Participate in Joint Application Design (JAD) sessions to give input and provide feedback on specifications
Interact with users regarding issues, queries, bugs
Implementation
Generate change document / implementation plan
Prepare change in ALDON
Application Support
Analyse user and business requirements to ascertain if they are within the existing system framework
Provide technical solutions to the business specification
Provide application support for all systems
Available for after hours standby
Customer
Create and maintain productive relationships with internal and external clients by providing advice and assistance
Create understanding of the ‘real’ versus ‘perceived’ need through experience and expertise while complying with company polices legislation and regulations
Desired Skills:
- Systems development life cycle (SDLC)
- IT Technical Skills
- Sphinx / Phoenix
- Exactus
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree