Intermediate RPG Developer

Developing Code

Understand and translate business requirements by following code standards

Estimate time taken for that requirement

Identify best practices in development to generate different possible solutions as a means of finding the best result for business

Provide input to the Business Analyst regarding the quality and accuracy of specifications in terms of development requirements

Fix bugs with minimal return from Testers

Review of code

Unit Testing

Check code standards

Check high level functionality before implementing to IT testing

Perform unit testing according to ABIL programming standards

Provide test results for implementation

Communication

Discuss with Testers with regard to bug fixing

Discuss with Business Analysts regarding specification changes

Participate in Joint Application Design (JAD) sessions to give input and provide feedback on specifications

Interact with users regarding issues, queries, bugs

Implementation

Generate change document / implementation plan

Prepare change in ALDON

Application Support

Analyse user and business requirements to ascertain if they are within the existing system framework

Provide technical solutions to the business specification

Provide application support for all systems

Available for after hours standby

Customer

Create and maintain productive relationships with internal and external clients by providing advice and assistance

Create understanding of the ‘real’ versus ‘perceived’ need through experience and expertise while complying with company polices legislation and regulations

Desired Skills:

Systems development life cycle (SDLC)

IT Technical Skills

Sphinx / Phoenix

Exactus

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

