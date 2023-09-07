Junior-Mid Software Developer (JHB Hybrid) – Gauteng Johannesburg

ENVIRONMENT:

THE coding talents of a Junior-Mid Software Developer who will design, develop and deliver cutting-edge high quality & reliable products and systems is sought by a boutique software company to join its Joburg team. Your role will require you to develop high quality code in C# and .NET languages and to have good proficiency in MS-SQL or MySQL. The ideal candidate will have a BTech, BSc or equivalent, with 2+ years’ relevant work experience. The role will be mostly remote with only 2 days required in the office.

DUTIES:

Develop and modify software modules based on business requirements.

Develop high quality codes in C# and .NET languages.

Prepare technical requirements, functional specifications, and configuration documents.

Address technical queries from clients in a prompt manner.

Work with the QA team in Unit Testing and System Testing.

Coordinate with the Project team to develop ad-hoc prototypes.

REQUIREMENTS:

BTech, BSc. or equivalent from Varsity College, CTI, University or CPUT – depending on experience.

2-3 Years relevant work experience (Negotiable).

Skills –

Essential: C# and .Net or similar.

.Net Core.

MVC.

MySQL or MS-SQL.

JavaScript.

HTML.

React Native (Would be a bonus).

ATTRIBUTES:

Self-learner and must be able to work in a team or on your own.

COMMENTS:

