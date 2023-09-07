Lead Java Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

The incumbent will be responsible for leading the ongoing support of production applications and the development of increments as required by the product backlog. Although initial focus will be on the bespoke java B2B data sharing platform, focus will extend to the AWS platform integrated to the company Core Insurance Platform. As a growth opportunity, the incumbent will actively participate in the adoption of cloud technologies in the business-as-usual environment.

Qualifications and Experience

Relevant Tertiary IT qualification and/or qualification through experience

Minimum of 5-8 years’ IT development experience across the systems development lifecycle

Solid experience in:

Languages:

Java, JPA, JTA, JMS

React, HTML (advantageous)

Demonstrable technical leadership experience

Frameworks: Camel, Hibernate, Spring, Maven, Web-service SOAP, REST

Object oriented development

Agile SCRUM methodology

Technical tools: ActiveMQ, Bamboo, Bitbucket, Jira

Additional experience in:

SQL Server

Grafana, Splunk

Advantageous experience:

Short-Term Insurer or Financial Services Provider

Cloud technologies: AWS Cloud

Responsibilities:

Drive adherence to defined software development lifecycles and best practice (including code standards, code reviews, source control, unit testing, etc.)

Configure and develop B2B integration applications that meet business requirements (security, reliability, complex data and process transformations, control mechanisms with business-facing dashboards etc.)

Lead operational support during disaster recovery, patching, security vulnerability, production releases and incident management.

Motivate and mentor junior developers.

Define solutions in conjunction with Solution Architect and the SCRUM team, in consultation with internal and external integration teams.

Continuous improvement of the team processes, quality of deliverables and technical standards

Provide estimates on development efforts required for sprint planning.

Continuously optimize the integration platform, including moving to containerization and other cloud technologies

Competencies

Problem solving

Team engagement and collaboration

Stakeholder management

Results driven.

Motivation

Time and stress management

Ownership and accountability

Foster diversity

Desired Skills:

Agile SCRUM methodology

HTML

JAVA

REST

Web-service SOAP

Learn more/Apply for this position