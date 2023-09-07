Mid-Snr Back End PHP Developer (CPT / JHB Hybrid) – Western Cape Beacon Valley

ENVIRONMENT:

THE coding expertise of a highly self-driven Mid-Snr Back End PHP Developer is sought by a cutting-edge FinTech company to offer both tactical input as well as perform software engineering work alongside the CTO/Product Manager and Engineering team. You will be expected to write high-quality, maintainable code which holds to a high standard of coding and documentation, as well as enforce industry standard deployment best practices. You must also ensure that all processes are followed when deployments from staging to live happen, participate in code reviews while performing Unit & Integeration Testing. The ideal candidate should have a Bachelor’s / Diploma in Computer Science / IS / Programming or equivalent discipline, have at least 2 years Software Development work experience and your tech tools should include PHP7+, Laravel 8+, JavaScript, jQuery, Docker, Redis, ReactJS, CI / CD, AWS S3, Node.js, etc.

DUTIES:

Write high-quality, maintainable code that adheres to company standards and industry best practices.

Take ownership and accountability for your work.

Employ a high standard of system and solution documentation.

Proactively seek opportunities to improve all development resources and remove/reduce bugs, inefficiencies, and bottlenecks within the codebase.

Technology security – Ensure that all processes are followed when deployments from staging to live happen. The company works with sensitive customer information and all formalities and security procedures need to be followed to ensure security of data.

Provide and ensure to adhere to company and industry deployment standards.

Continuously seek learning and upskilling opportunities.

Participate in code reviews to share knowledge, improve code quality, and provide constructive feedback to other Developers.

Perform Unit and Integration Testing on your own code as well as code written by others to ensure that all aspects of the system work together as expected.

Collaborate with teammates to troubleshoot and debug software issues.

Deliver on sprint plans and timelines.

Participate in daily scrums or stand-ups with other team members to discuss project status and identify any issues that may affect progress.

Communicate ticket status to relevant stakeholders within the development life cycle.

Provide technical input and knowledge into enterprise and solution architecture requirements for system and solution designs for various clients.

Understand user stories and acceptance criteria to deliver features that meet the needs of clients.

Understand the business and product domain and how your code fits into the overall picture.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Computer/Mechanical Engineering or equivalent preferred.

Diploma in Development / Programming.

Experience/Skills –

At least 2 years’ experience in a Software Development role.

Proficient in server-side scripting languages (PHP 7+, Laravel Framework 8+, JavaScript & jQuery).

Proficient with backend technologies (Docker, Redis, AWS S3, AWS Cloud Front, Nginx, My SQL, Node.js).

Proficient with web technologies (ReactJS or [URL Removed] large scale backend systems.

Experience in large scale hosting and maintenance in a cloud based environment.

Designing and implementing DevOps lifecycles

Relational database experience (MySQL, etc)

Experience with CI/CD and automated testing.

Exposure to design patterns and programming paradigms.

Exposure to SCRUM and sprint-oriented feature development.

ATTRIBUTES:

Trustworthy.

Proactive and takes the initiative.

Showcases strategic and commercial knowledge.

Have a “backbone”.

Welcomes working in a small team.

Knows when you are right and when you are wrong.

Executes discussions and is actionable.

Adopts and adjusts on-the-fly as priorities change.

Showcases excellent time management skills.

Driven to achieve excellence.

COMMENTS:

