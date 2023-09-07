. NET Developer – Centurion

.NET Developer
- Development, testing and support of front-end, and back-end systems, Windows services and Integration services (SOAP & API’s)
- SQL development
- Documentation of technical requirements and designs
- Talking to users (requirements gathering)
- Liaising with other developers and stakeholders
- Implementing new systems/undertaking system deployments
Minimum Requirements:
- A 3-year degree/diploma in Information Technology, B.Sc. Computer Science preferable (In progress with these qualifications will also be considered
- Experience in a financial sector
- A minimum of 2 years of experience in a .Net Development role or similar Minimum 2- 3 years of experience with Microsoft technologies in development projects (C#, CSS, Entity Framework, ASP.Net, MudBlazor, MVC & SQL)
- Angular knowledge beneficial
Desired Skills:
- BSc Computer Science
- BSc Information Technology
- BCom Information Technology
- Full Satck