Network Security Engineer / Security Specialist at Pension Fund – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Our client, a Financial Services Pension Fund organisation, is looking to hire an experienced Network Security Engineer / Security Specialist, to be based on premise in Durban, full time office position. Candidates must have hands on IT Security Management experience and must be willing to work full time in office Monday – Friday. Candidate will form part of a new team and will be responsible for the implementation of information security policies for the organisation.

Job Description

Manage ICT security

Monitor team performance

Project management

Monitor compliance with information security policies and procedures

Secure information system data

Training and development of employees

Perform information risk assessment and review all systems related security plans

Design, implement and maintain the organizational cyber security plan

Implementation of security standards and best practices for the organization

Ensure the ICT security audits recommendations are implemented

Financial management

Governance and compliance

Security

Maintenance of the disaster recovery plan

Security enhancement

Management of physical security using access control, security surveillance and alarm systems

Manage the secure storage and disposal of data

Manage the safe transmission of data through secure internet gateways and encryption of electronic data

Direct the installation and use of security tools (firewalls, data encryption)

Monitor the networks for security breaches and investigate violations

Recover information system data

Control accessibility to network resources through multiple security levels

End user support

Provide support associated with: information security software, peripheral devises, connectivity and functionality of operating software and hardware devices

Troubleshooting

Requirements

NQF Level 7 qualification in IT

Certification in either: CASP+, CISSP, OSCP or CISM

5 years’ experience in Information Security Management or Specialist

Experienced in incorporation desktop support, server support, business systems, security, procurement process and project management,

Financial services industry background – preferred

Hands on premise experience

Desired Skills:

CISSP

CASP

CISM

Information Security

infrastructure

Troubleshooting

firewalls

incident reports

disaster recovery

DLP

End user support

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year Investments, Insurance & Assurance

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Pension fund organisation

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension Fund

13th Cheque

Performance Bonus

