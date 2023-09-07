Network Security Engineer / Security Specialist at Pension Fund

Our client, a Financial Services Pension Fund organisation, is looking to hire an experienced Network Security Engineer / Security Specialist, to be based on premise in Durban, full time office position. Candidates must have hands on IT Security Management experience and must be willing to work full time in office Monday – Friday. Candidate will form part of a new team and will be responsible for the implementation of information security policies for the organisation.
Job Description
- Manage ICT security
- Monitor team performance
- Project management
- Monitor compliance with information security policies and procedures
- Secure information system data
- Training and development of employees
- Perform information risk assessment and review all systems related security plans
- Design, implement and maintain the organizational cyber security plan
- Implementation of security standards and best practices for the organization
- Ensure the ICT security audits recommendations are implemented
- Financial management
- Governance and compliance
- Security
- Maintenance of the disaster recovery plan
- Security enhancement
- Management of physical security using access control, security surveillance and alarm systems
- Manage the secure storage and disposal of data
- Manage the safe transmission of data through secure internet gateways and encryption of electronic data
- Direct the installation and use of security tools (firewalls, data encryption)
- Monitor the networks for security breaches and investigate violations
- Recover information system data
- Control accessibility to network resources through multiple security levels
- End user support
- Provide support associated with: information security software, peripheral devises, connectivity and functionality of operating software and hardware devices
- Troubleshooting
Requirements
- NQF Level 7 qualification in IT
- Certification in either: CASP+, CISSP, OSCP or CISM
- 5 years’ experience in Information Security Management or Specialist
- Experienced in incorporation desktop support, server support, business systems, security, procurement process and project management,
- Financial services industry background – preferred
- Hands on premise experience
Desired Skills:
- CISSP
- CASP
- CISM
- Information Security
- infrastructure
- Troubleshooting
- firewalls
- incident reports
- disaster recovery
- DLP
- End user support
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year Investments, Insurance & Assurance
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Pension fund organisation
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Pension Fund
- 13th Cheque
- Performance Bonus