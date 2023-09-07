Platform Support Engineer – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Platform Support Engineer

Location – Stellenbosch or Johannesburg (Remote/Hybrid)

Job Description

Our client is seeking to employ a Platform Support Engineer to join their team.

A specialist in Cloud Security and Optimization focused on providing proactive guidance and expertise in architecting, managing, securing, and optimizing cloud environments, with a primary concentration on Microsoft 365 and Azure. The multifaceted role encompasses a comprehensive spectrum of responsibilities, with a strong emphasis on establishing and enforcing standards. Its core mission is to instill proactive measures that enhance security, boost operational efficiency, ensure compliance, and align configurations with the specific needs of the business and its clients.

Responsibilities

Analyzing, designing, and setting standards for their own suite of operational services to meet business and client needs. This involves staying up to date with the latest trends in technology and continuously looking for ways to improve existing implementations.

Resolving complex problems that require a high level of expertise and experience. This includes troubleshooting issues with core services and systems and finding solutions that minimize downtime and ensure that services remain available to users.

Implementing and monitoring system changes to ensure that they are successful and do not cause any adverse effects on the system. This involves working closely with other members of the IT team to coordinate changes and minimize disruption to end-users.

Driving improved delivery of core services by keeping up to date with trends and continuously looking for ways to improve existing implementations. This includes working with other members of the team to identify areas for improvement and develop plans for implementing new solutions.

Acting as an escalation point for less experienced technicians. This involves providing guidance and support to junior support team members, helping them to develop their skills and knowledge.

Requirements

Microsoft Certified: Azure Administrator Associate

Microsoft 365 Certified: Modern Desktop Administrator Associate

Microsoft Certified: Security Operations Analyst Associate

Microsoft Certified: Security, Compliance, and Identity Fundamentals

Core Competencies

Applying Expertise and Technology.

Learning and researching.

Formulating Strategies and Concepts.

Planning and organising.

Desired Technical Competencies

Technical knowledge.

Problem Solving (Troubleshooting).

Design and Implementation.

Product Expertise.

Desired Skills:

Microsoft Azure

Microsoft Office

Operational Planning

Platforms

Security

About The Employer:

Our client has 27 years of experience as a Managed Solutions Provider in the South African market with a focus on enabling digital transformation.

