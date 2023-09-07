Portfolio Business Analyst – Engineering Marketing

Working closely with the Portfolio Executive and Managing Directors of the respective portfolio businesses to conduct business analysis and market research that will support the respective business leaders to identify growth opportunities and implement action plans to improve operational efficiencies, revenue growth, profitability and working capital.

Key Requirements

Post Graduate qualification, preferably an MBA

At least 5 years sales and marketing management experience

Highly analytical

Sound understanding of information systems

Experience in brand management would be advantageous

Experience in supply chain management would be advantageous

Sound financial acumen

Ambitious individual with a strong drive for excellence

Ability to work cross functionally

Responsibilities:

Regional / geographical presence against accessible market size, opportunities, and competitors.

Market research and analysis, considering external and internal factors to identify opportunities for growth or increased business risk and advise management on suitable plans to leverage opportunities or mitigate risks.

Leveraging off the portfolio’s customer base, both regionally and by end user segment to unlock growth potential

Evaluate end user segment saturation and align action plans across the portfolio to maximise sales efforts

Evaluate alternative business models and revenue streams (training / services / technology add-ons and hosting, etc)

Assess and advise on best go to market coverage models (direct vs indirect in respective regions)

Evaluate product offer positioning, saturation, and gaps vs competitors.

Assess relevance of product offer vs trends and opportunities to close gaps and extend the product offer.

Identify potential acquisition opportunities

Operational efficiencies and BEST PRACTICE DEPLOYMENT



Evaluate business processes and effectiveness to improve operational efficiencies and effectiveness

Evaluate effectiveness and relevance of business information systems to enables sound decision making

Evaluate marketing spent effectiveness and returns.

Evaluate working capital management models and effectiveness.

Commercial Excellence Lead



Sales force effectiveness analysis and coverage evaluation and develop improvement plans.

Training and deployment of account mapping and platforming methodology and tools.

Training and deployment of price and margin management and improvement methodology and tools.

Support with sales competency assessment and development of training material to improve sales force productivity.

Deployment of sales tools – (i.e Customer Relationship Management – CRM platform)

Training and deployment of sales performance management methodology, cadence and KPI’s

Sales Incentive review, alignment and optimizing

Key and strategic account management methodology deployment

Ongoing review and improvement of sales tools

Lead Management and follow up process effectiveness

External vs internal sales opportunity evaluation

Commercial policy and document review (Contracts / Agreements / Rebate structures, quotes and offers)

Develop customer intimacy awareness and improvement programs

Desired Skills:

OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCIES

working capital management models

Business information systems efficiencies

engineering products offering management

