Senior Data Analyst at RecruiTech – KwaZulu-Natal Durban North

A great opportunity for a Senior Data Analyst (Hybrid) to join a growing Consulting company. You will be responsible for working closely with clients from various industries to understand their data needs, gather requirements, analyze data, and deliver effective data visualizations and reports. The ideal candidate will need to have strong analytical skills, proficiency in data manipulation and visualization tools.

Responsibilities:

Client Engagement: Collaborate with clients to understand their business objectives, data challenges, and requirements for data analysis and reporting

Data Collection and Preparation: Gather, clean, and prepare data from various sources, ensuring data quality and accuracy for analysis

Data Analysis: Utilize statistical and analytical methods to examine large datasets, identify trends, patterns, and correlations

Data Visualization: Create compelling and interactive data visualizations, dashboards, and reports using data visualization tools in Power BI/Qlik to effectively communicate with clients and stakeholders

Data Storytelling: Present analysis findings in a clear and concise manner, translating complex data into actionable recommendations for clients

Predictive Analytics: Apply predictive modelling and machine learning techniques to forecast trends, predict outcomes, and support data-driven decision-making

Business Intelligence Solutions: Design and implement business intelligence solutions that empower clients to monitor key performance indicators (KPIs) and track progress towards their business goals

Data Strategy and Consulting: Provide data-driven recommendations and strategic guidance to clients, helping them unlock the full potential of their data assets

Continuous Improvement: Stay up to date with the latest trends and advancements in data analytics, data visualization, and business intelligence technologies

Client Support and Training: Offer post-implementation support to clients, assist with any data-related queries, and provide training sessions to enable self-service analytics

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in data science, Statistics, Computer Science, Information Systems, or a related field

Proven experience (5 years) as a Data Analyst, Business Intelligence Analyst, or Data Analytics Consultant

Proficiency in data manipulation, cleansing, and analysis using tools like SQL

Strong knowledge of data visualization tools (Power BI or Qlik preferred) and the ability to create visually appealing dashboards and reports

Familiarity with statistical analysis, predictive modelling, and machine learning techniques

Experience in consulting or client-facing roles, working on data analytics projects for external clients

Familiarity with cloud-based data analytics platforms (e.g., AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Qlik Sense SaaS)

Knowledge of data governance and data security best practices

Please send your CV to [Email Address Removed] or for more information, contact us on [Phone Number Removed]; (VoIP) or [Phone Number Removed];.

In sending your CV, you confirm that you have read and understood our POPI Policy found on our website [URL Removed] Should you be unsuccessful for this particular position, you have no objection to us retaining your personal information in our database which you confirm is true, correct and up to date. Should a suitable opportunity arise, we will contact you and request your permission to submit your information.

Desired Skills:

AWS

Azure

Google Cloud

Qlik Sense SAAS

Power BI

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position