Senior Data Engineer

Sep 7, 2023

Our Client focuses on to driving financial inclusion. Their electronic tokens are well known in day-to-day activities.

You can now be a part of this team if you act fast on the Perm offered for a Senior Data Engineer.

Location: Gauteng

Requirements:

  • Design and develop robust and scalable data architectures that align with business needs and ensure data integrity, reliability, and security.
  • Define data models, schemas, and data storage strategies to support various data types (structured, semi-structured, unstructured) and optimize data retrieval and analysis.
  • Use data from a wide range of sources to analyze key themes and identify possible impacts on the business.
  • Build and maintain scalable, efficient, and fault-tolerant data pipelines to extract, transform, and load (ETL) data from various sources into data storage systems (e.g., data warehouses, data lakes).
  • Implement data quality checks, error handling, and monitoring mechanisms to ensure data accuracy and consistency.
  • Manage key aspects of the data management system. This includes being responsible for developing or operating key elements of the system.
  • Integrate and transform data from disparate sources, including databases, APIs, logs, and external data feeds, to create unified and standardized datasets.
  • Develop and implement data transformation and normalization processes to ensure data is clean, consistent, and ready for analysis.
  • Work within established knowledge management systems to deliver pre-set outcomes for area of responsibility.
  • Identify and implement performance optimization techniques to enhance data processing speed, reduce latency, and improve overall system efficiency.
  • Optimize data storage and retrieval mechanisms, including indexing strategies, partitioning, and compression techniques.
  • Uncover emerging issues or needs, identifying potential causes, barriers and key stakeholders as well as related issues.
  • Ensure data privacy and security by implementing appropriate access controls, encryption mechanisms, and data anonymization techniques.
  • Collaborate with stakeholders to define and enforce data governance policies, standards, and best practices.
  • Identify and evaluate complex, expertise-led solutions against a range of criteria to find the ones that best meet business needs.
  • Develop and propose own performance objectives; take appropriate actions to ensure achievement of agreed objectives, using the organization’s performance management systems to improve personal performance. OR Manage and report on team performance; set appropriate performance objectives for direct reports or project / account team members and hold them accountable for achieving these, taking appropriate corrective action where necessary to ensure the achievement of team / personal objectives.
  • Optimizes Work Processes
  • Manages Complexity
  • Tech Savvy
  • Communicates Effectively
  • Collaborates
  • Strategic Mindset
  • Data Collection and Analysis
  • Action Planning
  • Data Control
  • Compliance Management

Desired Skills:

  • ETL
  • APIs

