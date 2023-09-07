Senior Data Engineer – Gauteng Centurion

Our Client focuses on to driving financial inclusion. Their electronic tokens are well known in day-to-day activities.
You can now be a part of this team if you act fast on the Perm offered for a Senior Data Engineer.
Location: Gauteng
Requirements:
- Design and develop robust and scalable data architectures that align with business needs and ensure data integrity, reliability, and security.
- Define data models, schemas, and data storage strategies to support various data types (structured, semi-structured, unstructured) and optimize data retrieval and analysis.
- Use data from a wide range of sources to analyze key themes and identify possible impacts on the business.
- Build and maintain scalable, efficient, and fault-tolerant data pipelines to extract, transform, and load (ETL) data from various sources into data storage systems (e.g., data warehouses, data lakes).
- Implement data quality checks, error handling, and monitoring mechanisms to ensure data accuracy and consistency.
- Manage key aspects of the data management system. This includes being responsible for developing or operating key elements of the system.
- Integrate and transform data from disparate sources, including databases, APIs, logs, and external data feeds, to create unified and standardized datasets.
- Develop and implement data transformation and normalization processes to ensure data is clean, consistent, and ready for analysis.
- Work within established knowledge management systems to deliver pre-set outcomes for area of responsibility.
- Identify and implement performance optimization techniques to enhance data processing speed, reduce latency, and improve overall system efficiency.
- Optimize data storage and retrieval mechanisms, including indexing strategies, partitioning, and compression techniques.
- Uncover emerging issues or needs, identifying potential causes, barriers and key stakeholders as well as related issues.
- Ensure data privacy and security by implementing appropriate access controls, encryption mechanisms, and data anonymization techniques.
- Collaborate with stakeholders to define and enforce data governance policies, standards, and best practices.
- Identify and evaluate complex, expertise-led solutions against a range of criteria to find the ones that best meet business needs.
- Develop and propose own performance objectives; take appropriate actions to ensure achievement of agreed objectives, using the organization’s performance management systems to improve personal performance. OR Manage and report on team performance; set appropriate performance objectives for direct reports or project / account team members and hold them accountable for achieving these, taking appropriate corrective action where necessary to ensure the achievement of team / personal objectives.
- Optimizes Work Processes
- Manages Complexity
- Tech Savvy
- Communicates Effectively
- Collaborates
- Strategic Mindset
- Data Collection and Analysis
- Action Planning
- Data Control
- Compliance Management
Don’t waste time, apply now!
Desired Skills:
- ETL
- APIs