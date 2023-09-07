Senior Data Engineer – Gauteng Centurion

Location: Gauteng

Requirements:

Design and develop robust and scalable data architectures that align with business needs and ensure data integrity, reliability, and security.

Define data models, schemas, and data storage strategies to support various data types (structured, semi-structured, unstructured) and optimize data retrieval and analysis.

Use data from a wide range of sources to analyze key themes and identify possible impacts on the business.

Build and maintain scalable, efficient, and fault-tolerant data pipelines to extract, transform, and load (ETL) data from various sources into data storage systems (e.g., data warehouses, data lakes).

Implement data quality checks, error handling, and monitoring mechanisms to ensure data accuracy and consistency.

Manage key aspects of the data management system. This includes being responsible for developing or operating key elements of the system.

Integrate and transform data from disparate sources, including databases, APIs, logs, and external data feeds, to create unified and standardized datasets.

Develop and implement data transformation and normalization processes to ensure data is clean, consistent, and ready for analysis.

Work within established knowledge management systems to deliver pre-set outcomes for area of responsibility.

Identify and implement performance optimization techniques to enhance data processing speed, reduce latency, and improve overall system efficiency.

Optimize data storage and retrieval mechanisms, including indexing strategies, partitioning, and compression techniques.

Uncover emerging issues or needs, identifying potential causes, barriers and key stakeholders as well as related issues.

Ensure data privacy and security by implementing appropriate access controls, encryption mechanisms, and data anonymization techniques.

Collaborate with stakeholders to define and enforce data governance policies, standards, and best practices.

Identify and evaluate complex, expertise-led solutions against a range of criteria to find the ones that best meet business needs.

Develop and propose own performance objectives; take appropriate actions to ensure achievement of agreed objectives, using the organization’s performance management systems to improve personal performance. OR Manage and report on team performance; set appropriate performance objectives for direct reports or project / account team members and hold them accountable for achieving these, taking appropriate corrective action where necessary to ensure the achievement of team / personal objectives.

Optimizes Work Processes

Manages Complexity

Tech Savvy

Communicates Effectively

Collaborates

Strategic Mindset

Data Collection and Analysis

Action Planning

Data Control

Compliance Management

Desired Skills:

ETL

APIs

