Senior Software Developer / Analyst Programmer (Angular) – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Sep 7, 2023

Responsible for analysis, design and development of systems using Angular programming languages and mobile applications.

Develops technical specifications/program specifications and produces technical documentation for the system.
Responsible for testing and debugging programs, between programs at the sub-system level, and the interface between sub-systems.
All work may be supervised by a Project Manager/PMO/Operations Manager.
Experience and Qualifications:

  • Must have more than 5 years’ experience in a similar role.
  • Experienced in following tech stack – Angular / .net / SQL / Linux – the full MS stack and more, bonus if able to guide and mentor other developers.
  • Have an understanding of system functionality and understand databases and data relationships.
  • Technically direct system construction at the application level and is responsible for coding of programs.

Responsibilities:
Financial management

  • Prepare and/or provide input to estimates for work orders/quotations.

General administration

  • Adhere to company Group policies and procedures.
  • Respond to and update support tickets and project related tickets.
  • Submit timesheets/daily status updates.

Process

  • Adhere to agreed SDLC processes and procedures.
  • Has an understanding of the requirements of Change Control?

Product

  • Has an understanding of business and system functionality at enterprise sub-system level, and understands databases and data relationships?

Supervision

  • May be responsible for staff supervision and mentoring.
  • Provides guidance, mentorship, and knowledge transfer to other team members.

Business and Systems requirements analysis

  • May outline system to be used and supervise installation/implementation.
  • Responsible for enterprise-system implementation and all aspects of change-control at specific enterprise level
  • Responsible for managing the production of technical and user documentation for the system at enterprise level.
  • Responsible for all necessary testing including designing tests and testing the code, system, and interfaces between sub-system and across all testing environments (including integration aspects)
  • Approves requirements specification received from the customer.

Teamwork

  • Actively participates in JAD sessions.
  • Actively participates in demo sessions.
  • Any other reasonable task assigned with regards to system development, maintenance and/or support/training
  • May operate under supervision.
  • Understands working as part of a project team.

Technical

  • Ensures technical and functional standards are observed.
  • Constructs and implements programs at program, application, and enterprise sub-system level, and understands system functionality at enterprise sub-system level.
  • Designs, codes, tests, and debugs programs according to program specifications
  • Develops technical specifications/program specifications and produces technical documentation for the system.
  • Establish and document test scenarios that will adequately verify the correct functioning of the application/software.
  • Execute test scenarios and ensure that the application/software meets the quality expectations.
  • Has responsibility for quality code review for peers?
  • Responsible for analysis, design, and development of complex systems at specific application level of an enterprise sub-system
  • Responsible for testing and debugging programs, between programs at the application level, and the interface between applications and sub-systems.
  • Deals with requests on enhancements to business processes.
  • Specialises in two or more relevant programming languages.
  • Technical and functional support
  • Technically directs system construction at the application level and may be responsible for advanced coding of programs.
  • Understands and interprets complex technical system specifications.

Desired Skills:

  • Angular
  • .Net
  • SQL
  • Linux
  • Senior Software Developer
  • Analyst Programmer

