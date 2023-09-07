Senior Software Developer / Analyst Programmer (Angular)

Responsible for analysis, design and development of systems using Angular programming languages and mobile applications.
Develops technical specifications/program specifications and produces technical documentation for the system.
Responsible for testing and debugging programs, between programs at the sub-system level, and the interface between sub-systems.
All work may be supervised by a Project Manager/PMO/Operations Manager.
Experience and Qualifications:
- Must have more than 5 years’ experience in a similar role.
- Experienced in following tech stack – Angular / .net / SQL / Linux – the full MS stack and more, bonus if able to guide and mentor other developers.
- Have an understanding of system functionality and understand databases and data relationships.
- Technically direct system construction at the application level and is responsible for coding of programs.
Responsibilities:
Financial management
- Prepare and/or provide input to estimates for work orders/quotations.
General administration
- Adhere to company Group policies and procedures.
- Respond to and update support tickets and project related tickets.
- Submit timesheets/daily status updates.
Process
- Adhere to agreed SDLC processes and procedures.
- Has an understanding of the requirements of Change Control?
Product
- Has an understanding of business and system functionality at enterprise sub-system level, and understands databases and data relationships?
Supervision
- May be responsible for staff supervision and mentoring.
- Provides guidance, mentorship, and knowledge transfer to other team members.
Business and Systems requirements analysis
- May outline system to be used and supervise installation/implementation.
- Responsible for enterprise-system implementation and all aspects of change-control at specific enterprise level
- Responsible for managing the production of technical and user documentation for the system at enterprise level.
- Responsible for all necessary testing including designing tests and testing the code, system, and interfaces between sub-system and across all testing environments (including integration aspects)
- Approves requirements specification received from the customer.
Teamwork
- Actively participates in JAD sessions.
- Actively participates in demo sessions.
- Any other reasonable task assigned with regards to system development, maintenance and/or support/training
- May operate under supervision.
- Understands working as part of a project team.
Technical
- Ensures technical and functional standards are observed.
- Constructs and implements programs at program, application, and enterprise sub-system level, and understands system functionality at enterprise sub-system level.
- Designs, codes, tests, and debugs programs according to program specifications
- Establish and document test scenarios that will adequately verify the correct functioning of the application/software.
- Execute test scenarios and ensure that the application/software meets the quality expectations.
- Has responsibility for quality code review for peers?
- Responsible for analysis, design, and development of complex systems at specific application level of an enterprise sub-system
- Deals with requests on enhancements to business processes.
- Specialises in two or more relevant programming languages.
- Technical and functional support
- Technically directs system construction at the application level and may be responsible for advanced coding of programs.
- Understands and interprets complex technical system specifications.
Desired Skills:
- Angular
- .Net
- SQL
- Linux
- Senior Software Developer
- Analyst Programmer