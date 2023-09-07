Senior Software Developer / Analyst Programmer (Angular)

Responsible for analysis, design and development of systems using Angular programming languages and mobile applications.

Develops technical specifications/program specifications and produces technical documentation for the system.

Responsible for testing and debugging programs, between programs at the sub-system level, and the interface between sub-systems.

All work may be supervised by a Project Manager/PMO/Operations Manager.

Experience and Qualifications:

Must have more than 5 years’ experience in a similar role.

Experienced in following tech stack – Angular / .net / SQL / Linux – the full MS stack and more, bonus if able to guide and mentor other developers.

Have an understanding of system functionality and understand databases and data relationships.

Technically direct system construction at the application level and is responsible for coding of programs.

Responsibilities:

Financial management

Prepare and/or provide input to estimates for work orders/quotations.

General administration

Adhere to company Group policies and procedures.

Respond to and update support tickets and project related tickets.

Submit timesheets/daily status updates.

Process

Adhere to agreed SDLC processes and procedures.

Has an understanding of the requirements of Change Control?

Product

Has an understanding of business and system functionality at enterprise sub-system level, and understands databases and data relationships?

Supervision

May be responsible for staff supervision and mentoring.

Provides guidance, mentorship, and knowledge transfer to other team members.

Business and Systems requirements analysis

May outline system to be used and supervise installation/implementation.

Responsible for enterprise-system implementation and all aspects of change-control at specific enterprise level

Responsible for managing the production of technical and user documentation for the system at enterprise level.

Responsible for all necessary testing including designing tests and testing the code, system, and interfaces between sub-system and across all testing environments (including integration aspects)

Approves requirements specification received from the customer.

Teamwork

Actively participates in JAD sessions.

Actively participates in demo sessions.

Any other reasonable task assigned with regards to system development, maintenance and/or support/training

May operate under supervision.

Understands working as part of a project team.

Technical

Ensures technical and functional standards are observed.

Constructs and implements programs at program, application, and enterprise sub-system level, and understands system functionality at enterprise sub-system level.

Designs, codes, tests, and debugs programs according to program specifications

Establish and document test scenarios that will adequately verify the correct functioning of the application/software.

Execute test scenarios and ensure that the application/software meets the quality expectations.

Has responsibility for quality code review for peers?

Responsible for analysis, design, and development of complex systems at specific application level of an enterprise sub-system

Responsible for testing and debugging programs, between programs at the application level, and the interface between applications and sub-systems.

Deals with requests on enhancements to business processes.

Specialises in two or more relevant programming languages.

Technical and functional support

Technically directs system construction at the application level and may be responsible for advanced coding of programs.

Understands and interprets complex technical system specifications.

Desired Skills:

Angular

.Net

SQL

Linux

Senior Software Developer

Analyst Programmer

