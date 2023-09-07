Senior Software Developer / Systems Developer at Pension Fund

Our client, a Financial Services Pension Fund organization, is looking to hire an experienced Senior Software Developer / Systems Developer, to be based on premise in Durban, full time office position.

Candidate will be responsible for the planning, analysis, design, and implementation for the development and execution of ICT strategy by applying multidimensional business combining capabilities, end-to-end value delivery, information, and organizational structure and the relationships among these business views and strategies, products, policies, initiatives, and stakeholders. Candidates must be willing to work fulltime in office Monday – Friday,

Job description

Reviewing, Planning and Systems Design

Conduct periodic reviews of existing systems and applications for effectiveness and efficiency in meeting business needs, development of strategies for improvement

Scope development requests and requirements from business, evaluate through feasibility study for adoption decision making

Identifying member challenges and restraints of use/ease of access to systems.

Plan, scope, document and oversee system improvements through enhancement, integration or interfacing of existing systems, as well as implementation of new systems for adoption. (Mobile app, website, CRM, doc. management, financial systems, etc.)

Systems Development

Required to code and review code from time to time (SQL queries & updates, Visual Basic, C#, HTML)

Interdisciplinary system solution architecture understanding required (Eg. Microsoft, Unix, SQL, APIs, Apache, IIS)

Liaison to development support team and internal staff for feedback, as well as soliciting inter-department end-user feedback to ensure high accuracy of development undertakings.

Ensure thorough system and UAT testing is conducted in collaboration with external vendors/developers and responsible staff, prior to release.

Reporting and Documentation

Database Management (Security, migrations, mergers) Driving Data Quality initiatives (3rd party enrichment, mandatory fields, procedures, OCR existing documents, standardisation, identification of missing fields and corrective plans)

Building Data warehouse & marts, PowerBI reporting

Research and Implementation of Projects

SDLC

Implement standards of compliance and good practice, taking into account audit recommendations, as well as SOC2 compliance.

Factor in security, audit, and Disaster Recovery requirements in all projects.

Sound knowledge of IT systems (hardware, software, databases, networking, security), strategic thinking, excellent analytical and problem-solving abilities.

Finance and budget managementJob requirements:

Tertiary qualification – Information Technology

OTHER QUALIFICATIONS: Microsoft SQL, IIBA Certified Business Analysis Professional (CBAP), INCOSE Expert Systems Engineering Professional (ESEP), DEAC Certified Enterprise Architect (CEA)

5 years experience in Systems Development

Waterfall methodology environment

On-premises, hands-on experience

Business analysis experience

Experienced in: Integration, system design, workflows and interfacing

Record management

System architecture experience

SQL development experience crucial

Ability to review and write code

Desired Skills:

Sql Server

HTML5

C#

Visual Basic

Database Management

System development

System design

Business Analysis

Data warehouse

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year Investments, Insurance & Assurance

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Pension fund organisation

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension Fund

13th Cheque

Performance Bonus

