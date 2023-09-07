Technical Tester

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.

We are looking for a Technical Tester to join our financial services client based in Centurion for a 12-months contract role.

What you will be doing:

This person is responsible for end-to-end manual and automated testing for the business solutions. The solution should be tested in terms of functionality, performance, reliability, stability, compatibility and integration with other legacy- and / or external systems.

Assist with the testing gap analysis between requirements and existing environments accurately for all digital solutions.

Ensure that user stories are clearly defined and written correctly with acceptance criteria in preparation for the backlog refinement meeting.

Define quality standards upfront in the PI and sprint meeting and ensure they are achieved.

Document the test plan prior to the start of any project or planned operational work and keep the test plans up to date.

Document, maintain and monitor test scenarios, acceptance criteria and the final results.

Continuously build test automation artifacts.

Execute and maintain the manual and automation regression tests.

Demonstrate deliverables to key stakeholders.

Test big data and ensure the outputs are transposed correctly.

Contribute to the team’s predictability by maintaining a view of the teams wholistic test coverage.

Minimise team defects by ensuring upfront code quality.

Drive collective ownership for testing.

Ensure the agreed quality standard is maintained always.

What we are looking for:

Completed IT Degree / BSc degree or other related fields

6 years’ experience in software automation testing (preferable on API frameworks like Karate, SOAP-UI, Postman and UI frameworks like, CodeceptJS).

Must have experience in the investments industry

Testing qualification ISTQB/ISEB will be advantages

Must have very strong knowledge and extensive experience in Excel, SQL, Mongo DB and Postgres.

Must have experience in an Agile work environment.

Scripted based testing Preferred– Java and Java Script.

Expert integration testing skills.

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

Desired Skills:

Karate

SOAP-UI

Postman

UI frameworks

SQL

