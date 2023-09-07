WordPress Developer – Software Development Industry – R240K – R120K – Western Cape Cape Town

Sep 7, 2023

Hire Resolve has an industry leading client that is urgently looking to hire a dynamic, ambitious and results-orientated WordPress Developer with a minimum of 3 years’ experience in building websites using WordPress.

Responsibilities

  • Building, Updating, Optimising and management of new WordPress websites
  • Manage backups of websites
  • Uphold and enforce best practice standards when it comes to development structure, and naming conventions
  • Give guidance on complex requirements
  • Conduct troubleshooting and maintenance
  • Develop improved methodologies and institute best practices around website development
  • Keeping up to date with recent technological and software development
  • Develop Standard Operating Procedures in order to implement protocols within your department
  • Understanding of Landing Page setups for Lead Generation Campaigns
  • Following data compliance

Requirements

  • Solid understanding of the WordPress platform
  • Minimum 3+ years experience in building WordPress Websites
  • Proven, demonstrable knowledge of the WordPress platform
  • Proven, demonstrable interest in technology (servers, storage systems, networks, AWS solutions, GCP solutions etc.)
  • HTML / CSS experience is desirable
  • Good verbal / written communication skills
  • Strong organisational skills

Benefits

  • Salary: R120K/yr – R240K/yr, negotiable
  • Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience
  • Family Leave
  • Training and Development

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, apply today by either filling in the online application form or emailing your CV to Hire Resolve at [Email Address Removed].com

You are also welcome to contact Giné Gebhardt on LinkedIn or call [Phone Number Removed];

Please note that correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates for this position. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

