WordPress Developer – Software Development Industry – R240K – R120K – Western Cape Cape Town

Hire Resolve has an industry leading client that is urgently looking to hire a dynamic, ambitious and results-orientated WordPress Developer with a minimum of 3 years’ experience in building websites using WordPress.

Responsibilities

Building, Updating, Optimising and management of new WordPress websites

Manage backups of websites

Uphold and enforce best practice standards when it comes to development structure, and naming conventions

Give guidance on complex requirements

Conduct troubleshooting and maintenance

Develop improved methodologies and institute best practices around website development

Keeping up to date with recent technological and software development

Develop Standard Operating Procedures in order to implement protocols within your department

Understanding of Landing Page setups for Lead Generation Campaigns

Following data compliance

Requirements

Solid understanding of the WordPress platform

Minimum 3+ years experience in building WordPress Websites

Proven, demonstrable knowledge of the WordPress platform

Proven, demonstrable interest in technology (servers, storage systems, networks, AWS solutions, GCP solutions etc.)

HTML / CSS experience is desirable

Good verbal / written communication skills

Strong organisational skills

Benefits

Salary: R120K/yr – R240K/yr, negotiable

Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience

Family Leave

Training and Development

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, apply today by either filling in the online application form or emailing your CV to Hire Resolve at [Email Address Removed].com

You are also welcome to contact Giné Gebhardt on LinkedIn or call [Phone Number Removed];

Please note that correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates for this position. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

WordPress Developer – Software Development Industr

WordPress Developer – Software Development Industr

WordPress Developer – Software Development Industr

Learn more/Apply for this position