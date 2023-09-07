WordPress Developer – Software Development Industry – R240K – R120K

Hire Resolve has an industry leading client that is urgently looking to hire a dynamic, ambitious and results-orientated WordPress Developer with a minimum of 3 years’ experience in building websites using WordPress.
Responsibilities
- Building, Updating, Optimising and management of new WordPress websites
- Manage backups of websites
- Uphold and enforce best practice standards when it comes to development structure, and naming conventions
- Give guidance on complex requirements
- Conduct troubleshooting and maintenance
- Develop improved methodologies and institute best practices around website development
- Keeping up to date with recent technological and software development
- Develop Standard Operating Procedures in order to implement protocols within your department
- Understanding of Landing Page setups for Lead Generation Campaigns
- Following data compliance
Requirements
- Solid understanding of the WordPress platform
- Minimum 3+ years experience in building WordPress Websites
- Proven, demonstrable knowledge of the WordPress platform
- Proven, demonstrable interest in technology (servers, storage systems, networks, AWS solutions, GCP solutions etc.)
- HTML / CSS experience is desirable
- Good verbal / written communication skills
- Strong organisational skills
Benefits
- Salary: R120K/yr – R240K/yr, negotiable
- Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience
- Family Leave
- Training and Development
If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, apply today

Please note that correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates for this position.
