Automation Tester – Gauteng Sandton

We are currently seeking a proficient Automation Tester to join our dynamic and growing organization, You’ll have the opportunity to work on cutting-edge projects and collaborate with a talented team of developers. As an Automation Tester, you will play a pivotal role in ensuring the quality and reliability of our software applications through automated testing. Your expertise in test automation, scripting, and test execution will be crucial in delivering robust and high-quality software solutions.

Qualification:

Relevant IT/ Testing qualifications

ISTQB

Your Expertise:

Use the automation framework and pre-defined test tools to inspect, analyze, design, develop, and implement re-usable automated test assets to ensure the solution and its architecture ensure the overall quality of the solution.

Good working knowledge of Front End and API automation as well as Performance Testing (NFT).

Tools include Selenium/ Appium/ Healenium, RestAssured, and JMeter.

The ideal tech/ tool set will include the following:

Selenium/ Appium with Java (other tools are a bonus).

BBD – Cucumber Framework.

JMETER – Performance Testing.

API – RestAssured.

Comfortable working in an Agile environment.

SQL/ Database experience.

Work Environment:

Contract Position

Hybrid way of work

Location preference (Sandton, Johannesburg)

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to our inspiring forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

