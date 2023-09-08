My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Business Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis
IT / Finance
Responsibilities
- To act as the interface between the various business stakeholders and internal solution delivery teams in order to optimize business processes and solution deployment to execute business strategy
- Continuous improvement of business processes to prepare for future initiatives that align with strategic objectives
- Understand business landscape (including business processes and technologies) and make recommendations for continuous improvement
- Align processes with strategic initiatives
- Validate, manage and prioritize change requests from business stakeholders
- Document and continuously maintain processes using business process modeling methodologies
- Present ideas to both business stakeholders and solution delivery teams
- Research and benchmark business processes with current industry best practices
- Manage and build relationships with relevant stakeholders
- Provide input towards project initiatives and documentation when required at various stages
- Document and manage roll out of initiatives
- Manage and monitor project deliverables and performance
- Manage and track the status of requirements and review projects following completion
- Ad-hoc projects
Experience
- BA Bachelor’s Degree with Analytical / Commercial / Information Systems / Technology / Engineering subjects
- IIBA or Formal accredited qualification / certificate / Diploma in Business Analysis (FTI) is highly desirable
- 3-5 years experience as a Business Analyst
- Experience in a Retail or Supply Chain environment will be an advantage
- Project Management experience will be advantageous
- Knowledge and understanding of business process modeling and business architecture
- Knowledge and understanding of business process management suites / platforms
- Knowledge of Google-Suite software advantages
- Organizational Sensitivity
- Drive
- Negotiating
- Directing
- Results orientated
- Analyzing and forming opinions
- Accuracy
Desired Skills:
- IIBA
- Business Analysis
- Retail
- Project Management
- Google-Suite