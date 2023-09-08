Business Analyst – Western Cape Parow Industrial

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Business Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

To act as the interface between the various business stakeholders and internal solution delivery teams in order to optimize business processes and solution deployment to execute business strategy

Continuous improvement of business processes to prepare for future initiatives that align with strategic objectives

Understand business landscape (including business processes and technologies) and make recommendations for continuous improvement

Align processes with strategic initiatives

Validate, manage and prioritize change requests from business stakeholders

Document and continuously maintain processes using business process modeling methodologies

Present ideas to both business stakeholders and solution delivery teams

Research and benchmark business processes with current industry best practices

Manage and build relationships with relevant stakeholders

Provide input towards project initiatives and documentation when required at various stages

Document and manage roll out of initiatives

Manage and monitor project deliverables and performance

Manage and track the status of requirements and review projects following completion

Ad-hoc projects

Experience

BA Bachelor’s Degree with Analytical / Commercial / Information Systems / Technology / Engineering subjects

IIBA or Formal accredited qualification / certificate / Diploma in Business Analysis (FTI) is highly desirable

3-5 years experience as a Business Analyst

Experience in a Retail or Supply Chain environment will be an advantage

Project Management experience will be advantageous

Knowledge and understanding of business process modeling and business architecture

Knowledge and understanding of business process management suites / platforms

Knowledge of Google-Suite software advantages

Organizational Sensitivity

Drive

Negotiating

Directing

Results orientated

Analyzing and forming opinions

Accuracy

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

IIBA

Business Analysis

Retail

Project Management

Google-Suite

Learn more/Apply for this position