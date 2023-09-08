Business Analyst – Western Cape Parow Industrial

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Business Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

  • To act as the interface between the various business stakeholders and internal solution delivery teams in order to optimize business processes and solution deployment to execute business strategy
  • Continuous improvement of business processes to prepare for future initiatives that align with strategic objectives
  • Understand business landscape (including business processes and technologies) and make recommendations for continuous improvement
  • Align processes with strategic initiatives
  • Validate, manage and prioritize change requests from business stakeholders
  • Document and continuously maintain processes using business process modeling methodologies
  • Present ideas to both business stakeholders and solution delivery teams
  • Research and benchmark business processes with current industry best practices
  • Manage and build relationships with relevant stakeholders
  • Provide input towards project initiatives and documentation when required at various stages
  • Document and manage roll out of initiatives
  • Manage and monitor project deliverables and performance
  • Manage and track the status of requirements and review projects following completion
  • Ad-hoc projects

Experience

  • BA Bachelor’s Degree with Analytical / Commercial / Information Systems / Technology / Engineering subjects
  • IIBA or Formal accredited qualification / certificate / Diploma in Business Analysis (FTI) is highly desirable
  • 3-5 years experience as a Business Analyst
  • Experience in a Retail or Supply Chain environment will be an advantage
  • Project Management experience will be advantageous
  • Knowledge and understanding of business process modeling and business architecture
  • Knowledge and understanding of business process management suites / platforms
  • Knowledge of Google-Suite software advantages
  • Organizational Sensitivity
  • Drive
  • Negotiating
  • Directing
  • Results orientated
  • Analyzing and forming opinions
  • Accuracy

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

  • IIBA
  • Business Analysis
  • Retail
  • Project Management
  • Google-Suite

