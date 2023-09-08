Business Intelligence Developer – Gauteng Lynnwood

Business Intelligence Developer

Location: Pretoria, Gauteng

A well esteemed financial organisation located in Pretoria requires the expertise of a Business Intelligence Developer for their Digital Transformation Business Unit.

Position Overview:

This role requires an experienced and highly skilled senior business intelligence specialist with expertise in Microsoft Stack, specifically with strong experience in Data Warehousing, Data Lake Technologies, and Power BI.

The incumbent will serve as the Technical Expert responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining robust and scalable Business Intelligence Solutions using Microsoft technologies such as SQL Server, Azure Data Warehouse, Azure Data Lake, and Power BI.

The Business Intelligence Developer will collaborate with cross functional teams to gather requirements, architect data warehouse and data lake solutions, create insightful reports and visualizations, and deliver actionable insights to meet stakeholder needs.

Essential Qualifications and Experience required:

A completed 3-year Bachelor’s/ Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or a related field (NQF 7).

A completed Honours /Master qualification will be preferred.

Relevant Certifications in Microsoft Stack, Power BI, and Data Warehousing Technologies (e.g., Microsoft Certified: Azure Data Engineer Associate) required.

A minimum of 8 years proven work experience as a Business Intelligence Specialist or similar role, with a focus on the Microsoft Stack, expertise in Data Warehousing, Data Lake Technologies, and Power BI Development.

Experience in working with/in SQL Server, Azure Data Warehouse, Azure Data Lake, Azure Synapse Analytics, and Power BI.

Experience working in an Agile and Waterfall Development environment, following best practices for Project Management and Collaboration.

Desired Skills:

Business Intelligence

Data Warehousing

Data Lake Technologies

Power BI

SQL Server

Business Intelligence Solutions

Microsoft technologies

Azure Data Warehouse

Azure Data Engineer Associate

Azure Synapse Analytics

Agile and Waterfall Development environment

Project Management and Collaboration

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

About The Employer:

A well esteemed financial organisation

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Performance Bonus

Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position