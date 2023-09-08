Credit Project Manager – Gauteng Sandown

Our Client focuses on to driving financial inclusion. Their electronic tokens are well known in day-to-day activities.

You can now be a part of this team if you act fast on the Perm offered for a Project Manager.

Location: Gauteng

Requirements

Experience with Credit Control and Collections

Must be familiar with cloud based platforms

Core Responsibilities

Management of the systems and/or platform that is responsible for credit vetting quality checks against Consumer and Corporate clients.

Manage the reporting on scorecard performance as well as vetting reporting

Work Scheduling

Desired Skills:

Project Manager

Project Management

Stakeholder Management

Stakeholder Engagement

Credit

Cloud

