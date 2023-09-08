Data Engineer Python

Sep 8, 2023

Data Engineer (Contract)

Requirements:

  • 5 years plus experience only
  • Matric (Essential)
  • National Diploma /BTech/Mtech IT or BSC/MSC Computer Science

Technical Skills

  • Containerization and Docker (Intermediate)
  • Linux Script (Intermediate)
  • Python(Spark)/R/Java/C#/Bash (Advanced)
  • Building and maintaining API(s) and Webhooks (intermediate)
  • Object Oriented Programming (Advanced)
  • SQL programming (Advanced)
  • Data Warehouse, Data Lake and Lakehouse (Advanced)
  • Git versioning of code (Intermediate)
  • Documentation using Confluence/Wiki tools (Intermediate)
  • Distributed programming skills on a clustered environment (Advantageous)
  • Security and data governance (Advantageous)
  • Data architecture methodologies – Data Mesh (Advantageous)

Responsibilities

  • Perform data analysis and normalization to create features for machine learning applications.
  • Ingest data into the data environment in batch or realtime/near realtime.
  • Build Meta-data driven data integration solutions.
  • Develop and maintain APIs for seamless integration of modern data platform with other systems.
  • Productize Machine Learning models on a Linux containerized environment to ensure scalability and reliability.
  • Utilize distributed programming techniques on a cluster of servers for optimized data processing.
  • Work closely with data scientists, system architects, and other stakeholders to design and build a modern data environment.
  • Collaborate with teams to advise on optimal datasystem architecture for data warehousing, data lakes, and lakehouses.
  • Conduct root cause analysis on production issues surrounding data pipelining and execution.
  • Technical leadership of information management process of both structured and unstructured data
  • Create comprehensive technical documentation for data systems, APIs, and processes.
  • Designing, constructing, maintaining, and troubleshooting an organization’s data architecture.
  • Collecting and collating data from multiple sources.
  • Ensuring the accuracy and integrity of stored data.
  • Conducting exploratory research and implementing new technologies.
  • Building reliable data pipelines that deliver useful insights.

Desired Skills:

  • Data Warehousing
  • Python
  • Spark
  • Confluence
  • R
  • C#
  • Bash
  • Data lakes

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

