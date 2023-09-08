Developer – Odoo at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our client prides itself on delivering top-quality solutions and has established a stellar reputation over the past 20 years. Their commitment to meeting every deadline has never faltered. Their ethical approach to every project has helped them grow rapidly, earning them the trust and respect of their clients. They seek a candidate who prioritises finding effective solutions over being proficient in any particular technology. They choose technology based on its suitability for each project rather than sticking with familiar tools. This requires a candidate who enjoys staying up-to-date with the latest technology trends and who is adaptable to change. Our client boasts an impressively low staff turnover rate and has a cosmopolitan culture that values building long-term relationships. They prefer to hire permanent employees and offer flexible working hours, work-from-home options, and the most generous bonuses in the industry. Their projects primarily involve working with data, and they specialise in turning data into valuable insights. They use the best technology available to create optimal business intelligence solutions for each project’s unique needs.

Role Responsibilities:

Design, develop, and customise Odoo modules based on client requirements.

Implement and integrate third-party applications and APIs with Odoo.

Collaborate with functional teams and clients to understand business processes and translate them into technical requirements.

Perform system analysis, design, coding, testing, and debugging activities.

Optimise performance and ensure the scalability of Odoo applications.

Conduct code reviews and ensure adherence to coding standards and best practices.

Troubleshoot and resolve issues reported by clients or end-users.

Develop and maintain technical documentation, including system specifications and user manuals.

Stay up-to-date with the latest Odoo features, technologies, and industry trends.

Participate in team meetings, brainstorming sessions, and knowledge sharing activities.

Provide technical guidance and support to junior developers, as needed.

Relevant Qualifications / Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field.

Odoo certification(s) or relevant professional certifications.

Relevant experience as an Odoo Developer.

In-depth knowledge of Odoo framework, including customization, module development, and deployment.

Strong proficiency in Python programming language.

Experience with other ERP systems or business management software.

Experience integrating Odoo with third-party systems and APIs.

Familiarity with agile development methodologies.

Familiarity with web technologies such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and XML.

Solid understanding of relational databases and SQL.

Knowledge of software development methodologies, version control systems, and bug tracking tools.

Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

Attention to detail and a commitment to delivering high-quality software solutions.

