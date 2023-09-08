Front-end Developer

ENVIRONMENT:

Are you a Javascript Front-end Developer who is looking for performance incentives and flexible working conditions? Are you looking for a fantastic opportunity at a company that takes extra special care of their team and allows you to architect and take ownership of their existing product suite? If you are, they are looking for you! They need an enthusiastic person to join their Cape Town based development team. They make world class digital marketing products, and they need someone to fulfil a pivotal role focusing on developing and improving their suite of products.

DUTIES:

Work closely with developers.

Participate in task estimations & code reviews.

Plan, build, test, and release new features.

Resolve web-development challenges by employing reusable components and the latest front-end frameworks.

REQUIREMENTS:

3+ years web front-end development experience encompassing the following:

Advanced HTML and CSS knowledge

Strong JavaScript and Basic Typescript Knowledge.

Experience in [URL Removed] Javascript Framework.

Knowledge of NodeJS and npm/Yarn.

Experience with Git.

Additional Advantageous Skills

Experience with Linux/Unix based systems.

Experience with Docker / docker-compose.

Experience with Azure/Office365 API / Google API.

ATTRIBUTES:

Self-starter

Problem-solving and debugging skills.

Fast learner

Team player

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Front

end

Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position