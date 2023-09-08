Front End Web Developer

Sep 8, 2023

Looking for a Front-End Web Developer that has a few years of experience working as a developer. If you enjoy developing slick and responsive web interfaces that turn heads, this is the role for you!
Key Requirements

  • Minimum 3 years of experience working as a developer.
  • Bachelor’s degree in Information systems or Computer Science
  • Producing cross-browser, responsive, pixel-perfect websites. Slicing PSD (and related design files) with HTML, CSS3, SASS knowledge and experience.
  • Working seamlessly across different types of devices and browsers and producing high-quality code.
  • Experience in writing custom JavaScript plugins.
  • If you have JavaScript MVC framework experience with at least one of the following frameworks: Angular, React VueJS, PHP and WordPress, we would love to work with you.

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • HTML
  • CSS
  • SASS
  • Javascript
  • MVC
  • Angular
  • PHP

Learn more/Apply for this position