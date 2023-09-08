Front End Web Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Looking for a Front-End Web Developer that has a few years of experience working as a developer. If you enjoy developing slick and responsive web interfaces that turn heads, this is the role for you!

Key Requirements

Minimum 3 years of experience working as a developer.

Bachelor’s degree in Information systems or Computer Science

Producing cross-browser, responsive, pixel-perfect websites. Slicing PSD (and related design files) with HTML, CSS3, SASS knowledge and experience.

Working seamlessly across different types of devices and browsers and producing high-quality code.

Experience in writing custom JavaScript plugins.

If you have JavaScript MVC framework experience with at least one of the following frameworks: Angular, React VueJS, PHP and WordPress, we would love to work with you.

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

HTML

CSS

SASS

Javascript

MVC

Angular

PHP

