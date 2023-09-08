Front End Web Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Looking for a Front-End Web Developer that has a few years of experience working as a developer. If you enjoy developing slick and responsive web interfaces that turn heads, this is the role for you!
Key Requirements
- Minimum 3 years of experience working as a developer.
- Bachelor’s degree in Information systems or Computer Science
- Producing cross-browser, responsive, pixel-perfect websites. Slicing PSD (and related design files) with HTML, CSS3, SASS knowledge and experience.
- Working seamlessly across different types of devices and browsers and producing high-quality code.
- Experience in writing custom JavaScript plugins.
- If you have JavaScript MVC framework experience with at least one of the following frameworks: Angular, React VueJS, PHP and WordPress, we would love to work with you.
Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- HTML
- CSS
- SASS
- Javascript
- MVC
- Angular
- PHP