Healthy growth for global security appliance sales

According to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Security Appliance Tracker, total market revenue in the overall security appliance market grew 7,6% year over year in the second quarter of 2023 (2Q23) to more than $4,2-billion.

This represents a $298-million increase compared to the same quarter in 2022. In the same period, security appliance shipments grew 22% year over year to 1,1-million units.

The performance of the combined Unified Threat Management (UTM) and Firewall markets drove the growth of the overall market in 2Q23 with revenue growth of 9,7% compared to 2Q22. The Intrusion Prevention Systems (IPS) market grew 2,3% year over year, while Content Management and Virtual Private Networks (VPN) both experienced single-digit year-over-year decline in the quarter.

“Supply chain constraints that have impacted the hardware-based markets continue to improve and IDC expects the Security Appliance market to maintain a healthy rate of growth in the years ahead as hardware-based security platforms remain a key component in a customer’s cybersecurity investment strategy,” says Carlo Dávila, research manager: Enterprise Trackers at IDC.

From a regional perspective, the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region delivered a strong performance in the second quarter of 2023, growing revenues 11,8% compared with the same quarter in 2022. The Americas region grew 10,3% with healthy grow of 8,6% in the US and very strong results in Canada and Latin America, both showing over 20% growth in the second quarter.

Top 5 Companies, Worldwide Security Appliance Total Market Revenue, Market Share and Growth, Second Quarter of 2023 (revenue in US$ millions) Vendor 2Q23 Revenue 2Q23 Market Share 2Q22 Revenue 2Q22 Market Share 2Q23/2Q22 Growth T1. Fortinet* $897.64 21.3% $745.92 19.1% 20.3% T1. Palo Alto Networks* $883.61 21.0% $795.01 20.3% 11.1% 3. Cisco $535.94 12.7% $504.40 12.9% 6.3% 4. Check Point $315.81 7.5% $313.34 8.0% 0.8% 5. Huawei $144.97 3.4% $132.54 3.4% 9.4% Rest of Market $1,435.25 34.1% $1,424.27 36.4% 0.8% Total $4,213.22 100.0% $3,915.47 100.0% 7.6% Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Security Appliance Tracker Q2 2023, September 7, 2023

IDC completed an update to its Security Appliances taxonomy and applied these changes during the first quarter of 2023. This resized the market by removing revenues associated with software and services that don’t qualify for reporting within the new hardware-focused market view. The 2Q23 Security Appliance Tracker release includes new figures, Vendor Revenue (new hardware revenue), and Renewals/Firmware update revenue, which were introduced during the previous cycle, 1Q23. IDC will use the figure “Total Market Revenue” to calculate market share going forward.