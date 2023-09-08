IT Project Manager at Leading IT Systems Integrator

Sep 8, 2023

Senior Project Manager for a leading IT Organisation. The role will pay up to R1400 000 P/A and is a fixed term contact for up to 12 months. The role is based in Johannesburg but will require some travel.

Duties & Responsibilities

Duties

  • Oversee project management staff.
  • Collaborate with other departments to define, prioritize and develop projects.
  • Track and manage capacity and resource status.
  • Plan, prioritize and set deadlines for projects.
  • Track and assess project deliverables.
  • Track and manage cross project dependencies.
  • Analyze effort data including project effort, risks and schedule / effort variation.
  • Conduct project audits
  • Report project status, issues, and risk accurately and suggest corrective actions.
  • Assess and improve PMO processes, templates, and policies.
  • PMO Lead Candidate profile

Desired Experience & Qualification

Requirements:

  • A relevant qualification
  • Minimum of 8 project management experience
  • Must have managed a team
  • Strong project management capabilities
  • PMP certification is a plus
  • Experience working with leadership
  • Excellent communication skills including leadership communication.
  • Experience managing a full project lifecycle of an IT system implementation.
  • Highly proficient in MS Word, Excel, Powerpoint and MS Project
  • Good interpersonal and multi-tasking skills
  • Knowledge of Retail is a plus
  • Ability to work under pressure

If you meet the above criteria, we will contact you within 48 hours of your application. Please note this is a 12-month fixed term contract.

Desired Skills:

  • IT Project management
  • PRINCE2
  • PMP
  • Project Management Agile
  • PMBOK
  • Management methodology
  • Certification Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years IT Networking
  • 5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Leading IT Systems Integrator

Learn more/Apply for this position