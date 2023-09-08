IT Project Manager at Leading IT Systems Integrator

Senior Project Manager for a leading IT Organisation. The role will pay up to R1400 000 P/A and is a fixed term contact for up to 12 months. The role is based in Johannesburg but will require some travel.

Duties & Responsibilities

Duties

Oversee project management staff.

Collaborate with other departments to define, prioritize and develop projects.

Track and manage capacity and resource status.

Plan, prioritize and set deadlines for projects.

Track and assess project deliverables.

Track and manage cross project dependencies.

Analyze effort data including project effort, risks and schedule / effort variation.

Conduct project audits

Report project status, issues, and risk accurately and suggest corrective actions.

Assess and improve PMO processes, templates, and policies.

PMO Lead Candidate profile

Desired Experience & Qualification

Requirements:

A relevant qualification

Minimum of 8 project management experience

Must have managed a team

Strong project management capabilities

PMP certification is a plus

Experience working with leadership

Excellent communication skills including leadership communication.

Experience managing a full project lifecycle of an IT system implementation.

Highly proficient in MS Word, Excel, Powerpoint and MS Project

Good interpersonal and multi-tasking skills

Knowledge of Retail is a plus

Ability to work under pressure

If you meet the above criteria, we will contact you within 48 hours of your application. Please note this is a 12-month fixed term contract.

Desired Skills:

IT Project management

PRINCE2

PMP

Project Management Agile

PMBOK

Management methodology

Certification Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years IT Networking

5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Leading IT Systems Integrator

