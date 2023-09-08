IT Project Manager at Leading IT Systems Integrator

Senior Project Manager for a leading IT Organisation. The role will pay up to R1400 000 P/A and is a fixed term contact for up to 12 months. The role is based in Johannesburg but will require some travel.
Duties & Responsibilities
Duties
- Oversee project management staff.
- Collaborate with other departments to define, prioritize and develop projects.
- Track and manage capacity and resource status.
- Plan, prioritize and set deadlines for projects.
- Track and assess project deliverables.
- Track and manage cross project dependencies.
- Analyze effort data including project effort, risks and schedule / effort variation.
- Conduct project audits
- Report project status, issues, and risk accurately and suggest corrective actions.
- Assess and improve PMO processes, templates, and policies.
- PMO Lead Candidate profile
Desired Experience & Qualification
Requirements:
- A relevant qualification
- Minimum of 8 project management experience
- Must have managed a team
- Strong project management capabilities
- PMP certification is a plus
- Experience working with leadership
- Excellent communication skills including leadership communication.
- Experience managing a full project lifecycle of an IT system implementation.
- Highly proficient in MS Word, Excel, Powerpoint and MS Project
- Good interpersonal and multi-tasking skills
- Knowledge of Retail is a plus
- Ability to work under pressure
If you meet the above criteria, we will contact you within 48 hours of your application. Please note this is a 12-month fixed term contract.
Desired Skills:
- IT Project management
- PRINCE2
- PMP
- Project Management Agile
- PMBOK
- Management methodology
- Certification Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years IT Networking
- 5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Leading IT Systems Integrator