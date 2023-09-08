MediaTek to debut 3nm SoC in 2024

MediaTek has successfully developed its first chip using TSMC’s leading-edge 3nm technology, taping out MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity system-on-chip (SoC) with volume production expected next year.

“We are committed to our vision of using the world’s most advanced technology to create cutting edge products that improve our lives in meaningful ways,” says Joe Chen, president of MediaTek. “TSMC’s consistent and high-quality manufacturing capabilities enable MediaTek to fully demonstrate its superior design in flagship chipsets, offering the highest performance and quality solutions to our global customers and enhancing the user experience in the flagship market.”

Dr. Cliff Hou, senior vice-president of Europe and Asia Sales at TSMC, comments: “This collaboration between MediaTek and TSMC on MediaTek’s Dimensity SoC means the power of the industry’s most advanced semiconductor process technology can be as accessible as the smartphone in your pocket.

“Throughout the years, we have worked closely with MediaTek to bring numerous significant innovations to the market and are honored to continue our partnership into the 3nm generation and beyond.“

TSMC’s 3nm process technology provides enhanced performance, power, and yield, in addition to complete platform support for both high performance computing and mobile applications. Compared with TSMC’s N5 process, TSMC’s 3nm technology currently offers as much as 18% speed improvement at same power, or 32% power reduction at same speed, and approximately 60% increase in logic density.

MediaTek’s Dimensity SoCs are designed to meet the ever-increasing user experience requirements for mobile computing, high-speed connectivity, artificial intelligence, and multimedia.

The company’s first chipset using TSMC’s 3nm process is expected to power smartphones, tablets, intelligent cars and various other devices starting in the second half of 2024.