Our reputable Client in the motor industry is looking to fill their Sage X3 Developer role in Johannesburg.
Duties and Responsibilities
? Design, develop, test and implement new features and changes to current functionality
to business applications as per user requirements in Sage X3.
? SQL queries, stored procedures, functions, views, database design, SSRS, and
working with data structures.
? Development and monitoring of integration between operational and financial systems.
? Translate business requirements into system functions and features and facilitate the
creation of user requirements specifications.
? Create, update, etc. custom and personalized reports, data views, forms, workflows,
and functionality as scheduled.
? Work in a team of developers.
? implement BI policies, procedures and processes.
? Create and maintain coding standards.
? Ensure system quality control and integrity.
? Manage assigned BI projects.
? Design, develop, test and implement reports and system enhancements.
? Develop end-user training material for business applications.
? Update and document technical processes/procedures.
? Optimization of SQL queries to enhance system performance.
? Evaluate and recommend changes to business application system requirements to
meet organizational goals and best practices.
? Data analysis.
Knowledge / Skills / Abilities
? Knowledge in Microsoft Internet Information Services (IIS) Manager.
? Knowledge in VBScript and C# and ASP Classic.
? Knowledge in software development project management.
? 3 Years SageX3 application and administration experience is a requirement
? Sage People 300 application and administration experience would be an advantage
? Above average development experience in financial environment.
? Development experience in trade debtors.
? Knowledge of content management systems is a requirement.
? Saleslogix/Infor development experience would be an advantage.
? Working knowledge of Microsoft Windows operating systems, Microsoft Windows
server technology and security.
? Excellent problem-solving skills.
? Above average verbal and written communication and listening skills.
? Ability to withstand pressure and provide the organization with above average services.
? Excellent analytical skills. (The ability to back engineer inhouse developed functions.)
? Excellent numerical understanding
Qualifications & Experience
? Relevant Tertiary Information Technology or related qualification
? Financial Management qualification will be an advantage
A minimum of 3 years financial application development experience.
? A minimum of 5 years’ proven SQL experience.
? Sage X3 Developers Certification
? Financial sector experience will be an advantage
Desired Skills:
- VBScript
- Sage people 300 application
- C#
- ASP classic
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension and 13th Cheque