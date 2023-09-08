Sage X3 Developer

Our reputable Client in the motor industry is looking to fill their Sage X3 Developer role in Johannesburg.

Duties and Responsibilities

? Design, develop, test and implement new features and changes to current functionality

to business applications as per user requirements in Sage X3.

? SQL queries, stored procedures, functions, views, database design, SSRS, and

working with data structures.

? Development and monitoring of integration between operational and financial systems.

? Translate business requirements into system functions and features and facilitate the

creation of user requirements specifications.

? Create, update, etc. custom and personalized reports, data views, forms, workflows,

and functionality as scheduled.

? Work in a team of developers.

? implement BI policies, procedures and processes.

? Create and maintain coding standards.

? Ensure system quality control and integrity.

? Manage assigned BI projects.

? Design, develop, test and implement reports and system enhancements.

? Develop end-user training material for business applications.

? Update and document technical processes/procedures.

? Optimization of SQL queries to enhance system performance.

? Evaluate and recommend changes to business application system requirements to

meet organizational goals and best practices.

? Data analysis.

Knowledge / Skills / Abilities

? Knowledge in Microsoft Internet Information Services (IIS) Manager.

? Knowledge in VBScript and C# and ASP Classic.

? Knowledge in software development project management.

? 3 Years SageX3 application and administration experience is a requirement

? Sage People 300 application and administration experience would be an advantage

? Above average development experience in financial environment.

? Development experience in trade debtors.

? Knowledge of content management systems is a requirement.

? Saleslogix/Infor development experience would be an advantage.

? Working knowledge of Microsoft Windows operating systems, Microsoft Windows

server technology and security.

? Excellent problem-solving skills.

? Above average verbal and written communication and listening skills.

? Ability to withstand pressure and provide the organization with above average services.

? Excellent analytical skills. (The ability to back engineer inhouse developed functions.)

? Excellent numerical understanding

Qualifications & Experience

? Relevant Tertiary Information Technology or related qualification

? Financial Management qualification will be an advantage

A minimum of 3 years financial application development experience.

? A minimum of 5 years’ proven SQL experience.

? Sage X3 Developers Certification

? Financial sector experience will be an advantage

Desired Skills:

VBScript

Sage people 300 application

C#

ASP classic

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension and 13th Cheque

