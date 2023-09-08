Senior OutSystems Developer (C#, MVC, SQL) (CPT/JHB/DBN)

ENVIRONMENT:

TAKE charge of the development and design of automation projects using OutSystems Multi-Experience Development Platform as your technical expertise as a Senior OutSystems Developer is sought by a dynamic Internet Service & Network Specialist. Joining its Digital Business Solutions division, you will write & maintain code, work on critical bug fixes while developing website layout/user interface by using standard OutSystems web/mobile technologies and mentoring Junior Devs. The successful incumbent must have Matric/Grade 12, a suitable tertiary qualification or equivalent experience with at least 7 years’ relevant work experience including having worked in an Agile development environment and doing Hardware integrations. Your tech tools should include C#.NET, SQL, SOAP, WCF, HTML5, CSS3+, Bootstrap3+, MVC4+, C++, Java, SignalR, Entity Framework & Object Oriented Design principles.

DUTIES:

Lead in the development and design of automation projects using OutSystems Multi-Experience Development Platform.

Write and maintain code.

Work on critical bug fixes.

Lead and guide Junior and Mid-level Developers.

Conduct code reviews.

Lead the work of others (mentors, prioritizes, delegates and reviews assignments).

Design, develop and configure OutSystems platform to meet the business requirements.

Develop website layout/user interface by using standard OutSystems web/mobile technologies.

Develop Application Objects as re-usable components.

Design and develop integrations with external systems leveraging the APIs REST/SOAP.

Application design, development and testing.

Application maintenance and fault resolution.

Full life-cycle development, including technical documentation.

Continuous contribution to enhance team knowledge base.

Translate software requirements into concise and robust programming code.

Write specifications and designing, building, testing, implementing and supporting applications.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Matric / Grade 12.

Relevant tertiary qualification or equivalent experience.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum 7 years’ relevant work experience.

Solid experience in Microsoft C# .NET.

Good skills in relational database queries and stored procedures (MS SQL).

Object Oriented Design principles.

Experience in web back-end technologies (e.g., SOAP, WCF, etc.).

Exposure working in an Agile development environment.

Hardware integration.

C++, Java, SignalR.

Latest web technology (HTML5 – native web components, JavaScript (ES6+), CSS3+, Bootstrap3+, MVC4+, etc.). Entity Framework.

Valid Driver’s Licence and own reliable vehicle.

ATTRIBUTES:

Able to work in a fast-paced environment and meet tight deadlines.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] OR e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Senior

OutSystems

Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position