Software Engineer (Android) – Western Cape Cape Town

Sep 8, 2023

This position reports to the Engineering Manager (Logistics Mobile)

Your Mission:

  • Help design, develop and refine new features
  • Locate and resolve bugs and crashes
  • Brainstorm new ideas and concepts
  • Work with teammates on design, code reviews, and estimation

Qualifications & Experience:

  • Bachelor’s Degree or Advanced Diploma in Computer Science or Engineering with a minimum of 3 years experience in a software development role.
  • In the event that a candidate does not have a Bachelor’s Degree or Advanced Diploma (in Computer Science or Engineering), an equivalent experience requirement must be met, which equates to a minimum of 6 years experience in a software development role.
  • At least 2 years of which should include professional experience in native Android (preferably using Android Studio).
  • Full understanding of the Android application and activity lifecycles.
  • Appreciation of Android-specific asynchronous processing techniques.
  • Appreciation of Android user experience design patterns.
  • Knowledge of strategies to handle issues related to platform fragmentation, differing screen sizes and multiple OS versions preferred.
  • Experience working with unit test frameworks (MockK, Robolectric, etc.) preferred.
  • Experience with network requests to RESTful APIs using best practice and well-known libraries (Retrofit, etc.) preferred.
  • Experience working with software development tools including Git, Jira and Notion preferred.
  • Experience with writing UI Automation scripts using Appium (optional).
  • Experience developing location-based apps with high availability requirements would be advantageous.
  • Experience with Firebase products (Analytics, Crashlytics, Firestore, Remote Config, etc.) would be advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • Android Studio
  • Kotlin
  • Usability Testing

About The Employer:

Our client is South Africa’s leading online retailer, who is looking for a highly talented Senior Software Engineer (Android) to join their Logistics software engineering team.

